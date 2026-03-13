AI has taken the world by storm, but at what cost? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

AI has the potential to change the world in countless ways- largely in education. In the field of education, it can transform systems to be more tailored and efficient for all kinds of learners across many applications. Its adaptive learning technologies are designed to produce material that meets the individual needs of students. Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) track student progress and adjust lessons to improve outcomes, Chatbots support students with personal and academic needs at their convenience, and automatic grading systems swiftly provide feedback to students and efficiently address areas for improvement.

These are just a few of the current classroom applications of artificial intelligence and this is just the beginning. No matter AI’s role in the classroom, educators and institutions must prepare to make the most of these inevitable upcoming changes. Part of that process is recognizing the dangers of AI. AI tools often exhibit bias which disadvantages marginalized students and can contribute to future discriminatory practices and beliefs in children. Additionally, AI-driven education raises risks for data breaches or the misuse of personal student data. Lastly, and arguably most importantly for society, AI in the classroom provides for an over-reliance on technology in the next generation.

The original intention of AI in education was for humans and artificial intelligence to work together as one, stronger force. But now, humans and students, more specifically, merely accept AI’s outputs and recommendations even if they are incorrect. This feeds into the Al overreliance phenomenon by creating a society built on facts and ideas that are not true. This is dangerous- people could be making important decisions based on AI, and the impacts of those decisions may not be reversible. Beyond that, this reliance is essentially dulling our minds. For students, there’s no learning involved if AI does the work for them. Asking for an answer involves no active brain engagement, which defeats the whole purpose of education and bypasses the process of learning. This raises concerns about critical thinking skills, creativity, and integrity- skills that students need for the real world. The risk is that students’ abilities to apply knowledge in real-world situations will be hindered permanently.

The impact of AI is already being felt in nearly every aspect of society. But, this power comes with immense responsibility from us as humans to mitigate that impact. In coming years, it will be crucial for individuals, companies, and governments to evaluate how they are using it thoughtfully and ethically, especially as it relates to the minds of the next generation.