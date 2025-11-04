A Spooky Halloween Night on DWTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween night on Dancing with the Stars was filled with frightfully amazing dances! There was a guest judge named Cheryl Burke, a two-time champion of the show. And unfortunately, Elaine was unable to dance in tonight’s episode due to a rib injury, which caused her to be hospitalized. Thankfully, she has been cleared to stay on the show and hopes to return next week. Let’s get into the dances!

Whitney and Mark

First up tonight was Whitney and Mark, doing a jazz dance to “Brain Stew” by Green Day. I was unsure of the theme of this dance, as I couldn’t tell if it was The Addams Family or Beetlejuice. This dance was pretty good, although there were some timing issues at the start, and there were far too many zombie hands for my liking. The judges agreed on the timing issues in their comments, but complimented the choreography, which incorporated a wide range of jazz styles and nuances. Whitney received three nines and a ten, although I would’ve given her an eight because, at the level of dance training she has, she really should be doing better and not having these timing issues.

Jordan and Ezra

Next to dance was Jordan and Ezra, who danced a contemporary to “Elastic Heart” by Sia. I loved their use of a harness as a prop, as that isn’t commonly seen in ballroom dance. I liked how Ezra utilized Jordan’s gymnastic skills and tricks throughout the dance. I also thought Ezra looked really sharp and masculine and have been enjoying seeing more of his choreography and dance this year. The judges complimented Jordan’s storytelling and experimentation in movement, but criticized the use of the prop and some of the execution of the dance at times. They received two nines and two eights; I liked this dance for Jordan and would’ve given her a nine.

Andy and Emma

Andy and Emma took the stage doing a Paso Doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Beethoven. Andy is continuing to capture America’s hearts, as he is still in the competition despite his dance skills. I think Emma’s use of the fog was a good idea to cover his footwork, but it was still clear that Andy has actually been improving a lot since week one. I think that he moved a lot more this week, although it is insane that Jen went home over him. The judges once again complimented his heart and spirit when performing, and called him to work on his legs and his technique. Andy received four sevens, which I agree with.

Alan and Elaine

Next up is Alan and Elaine, although they didn’t get to dance tonight, we saw some rehearsal footage that they were judged off of. I wish we had gotten to see the whole performance put together of this dance, because there wasn’t a full performance quality in this rehearsal clip. The lifts were really good despite her rib injury, and I saw the potential in this dance. The judges’ comments discussed their performance quality, and it was still impressive despite being during rehearsal. The judges called Elaine to work on her transitions and said that they should keep working as they have been. They received four eights, although based on the video, I would’ve given her a seven just for the lack of performance.

Danielle and Pascha

Danielle and Pascha were next to perform a Viennese Waltz to “Die With a Smile” with a long storyline about a ghost and a murder mystery. I liked this dance; I think it was very pretty, although I don’t think I’d get the storyline without them explaining it. I also want to know where all the blood came from at the end because that was a fancy trick! The judges commented on her emotions shining through during the dance and asked her to focus on using her space with power and adding more movement through her torso to make the dance more fluid. Danielle received three eights and a nine, and I agree with the eights.

Robert and Whitney

Next to dance was Robert and Whitney, who danced an Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by the Hampton String Quartet. This dance was masculine and strong; I was impressed by his kicks and his sharp movements. I thought that this dance was smooth, and the lifts were really cool. I was confused about where the blood came from until I rewatched the dance again, which I thought was a cool addition. The judges complimented his strength in leading Whitney, as well as the first moment of the dance and their amazing partnering. Robert received two tens and two nines, and I would’ve given him a ten because I thought that this dance was awesome!

Jen and Jan

Jen and Jan took the floor with a contemporary dance to “Look What You Made Me Do.” This dance had a fierce introduction with Jen commanding the stage, although the cartwheel following this looked a bit messy. I love Jan’s dance style and his choreography, and I think that this was a great first season for him. I also liked the inclusion of all of the fancy tricks. The judges had a little bit of contention between them on this dance, complimenting her sharpness with the troupe, although it fell a little bit flat later on in the dance. Jen received four eights, which I agree with. I think it is absolutely ridiculous that she went home. It’s a shame we won’t get to see more from her.

Alix and Val – Tango to “Bury a Friend”

Alix and Val performed a Tango to “Bury a Friend” next, and in her package, Alix told Val that she wanted to be miserable leaving practice and wanted to be pushed so she would improve. I think that Val’s coaching this week absolutely paid off because Alix was so fantastic tonight and so locked in on the dance. I think she has such a star quality when she performs and makes all of the moves look easy. The judges agreed with me, saying that it was intense, sharp, controlled, and that sometimes tough love gets the job done. Some contention in Alix’s comments was the guest judge saying she didn’t like that they broke hold because of international standards, although this hasn’t been policed to any other couple, so it shouldn’t be for them. Alix received three tens, including Derek’s first ten of the season, and a nine from the guest judge. I disagree with Cheryl and think the dance should’ve gotten a perfect score.

Dylan and Daniella

Last to dance for the individual round was Dylan and Daniella performing a Viennese Waltz “Can’t Help Falling in Love (DARK)” by Tommee Profitt and brooke. I think that this dance had such a cool concept, and the execution was really good, other than occasionally being slightly robotic. His leading was impressive in this dance given of Daniella’s power, and he was very convincing in the role, which the judges also pointed out. They also complimented his intention behind every move and called him to make sure his frame doesn’t slip throughout the dance. He received three nines and an eight, and I agree with the nine purely on the basis of him having no dance training.

The last dancing component of the night was the Dance Monsterthon, which was a lot of fun; it clearly showed Andy’s inability to dance, however. I think that Alix and Val were robbed of the win, and Derek actually made a statement saying that he and Carrie Anne wanted her to win, but Bruno and the guest judge wanted Whitney and Mark to win, so they went with Whitney. I think placing a guest judge’s opinion over the real judges is crazy, and Alix should’ve gotten the 5 extra bonus points. I am sad to see Jen go tonight, and I really need Andy to leave the competition soon because it is not a competition for being sweet; it is a competition to dance.