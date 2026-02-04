A Look Back at an Unforgettable NFL Postseason

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025-26 NFL playoffs have been a rollercoaster from start to finish. From Wild Card Weekend to conference championship games, fans have witnessed unexpected upsets, last-minute heroics, and moments that will be remembered for years. The postseason has not only tested teams’ skills but also their resilience, and it has produced storylines that are compelling even for viewers who do not follow football closely.

Wild Card Weekend set the tone with a series of games decided in the final minutes. Several higher-seeded teams struggled, while underdogs rose to the occasion, delivering dramatic finishes that reminded everyone that the playoffs are unpredictable by design. Early surprises combined with close contests and clutch performances gave the opening weekend an intensity rarely matched in the regular season.

The New England Patriots began their playoff run with a decisive win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots’ defense played a central role, keeping the Chargers in check, while young quarterback Drake Maye showed flashes of maturity and athleticism, including a critical touchdown pass late in the game that helped seal the win. The divisional round against the Houston Texans showcased the Patriots’ consistency, with the team leaning on disciplined play and defensive stops to move forward. Their AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos was a grueling battle in heavy snow. A late touchdown and a key interception sealed a 10-7 win, highlighting the team’s poise under pressure.

The Denver Broncos’ postseason was equally dramatic despite falling short in the championship. Injuries, including a broken ankle for starting quarterback Bo Nix, challenged their depth but backup Jarrett Stidham stepped in admirably. Their early success in the playoffs and ability to push the Patriots to a tight game demonstrated the team’s competitiveness and hinted at a promising future, even if the result was not what they hoped for.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks reminded fans why they have been contenders all season. Their divisional round win over the San Francisco 49ers was a commanding performance, showing a balance between offensive firepower and defensive discipline. The NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams was a back-and-forth matchup, eventually ending in a 31-27 win for Seattle. Quarterback Sam Darnold delivered one of the best games of his career, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauling in 10 catches for 153 yards and a score. Seattle’s defense also came through with a key stop late in the game to preserve the win.

What has made this postseason particularly engaging was meaningful moments from many different teams. The Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears both played tight games and pushed their opponents into overtime before coming up short in the Divisional Round. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams also provided memorable contests, with strong defensive stands and clutch offensive plays keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The Houston Texans showed grit as well, with several players stepping up on both sides of the ball even in defeat. These performances highlighted how competitive the field was and how many teams were capable of pushing contenders to their limits.

Several individual players have left their mark on these playoffs. Sam Darnold’s performance in the NFC Championship Game was a defining moment in his career, proving doubters wrong with a career night and zero turnovers, even while under pressure on multiple throws. Drake Maye has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the postseason, showcasing both his passing accuracy and ability to make plays with his legs, while leading his team with poise that has drawn comparisons to former Patriots great Tom Brady. Stefon Diggs reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his career after a long and impressive journey through the league. He finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards, his seventh time doing so, and was a key target in several critical moments for the Patriots. On Seattle’s defense, safety Nick Emmanwori quietly limited production from opposing receivers in the NFC title game, showing how complementary players can be just as important as stars on big stages.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the narrative continues to build. The matchup between New England and Seattle brings together two teams with very different styles and postseason experiences. While the Patriots leaned on physical defense and timely scoring throughout the playoffs, the Seahawks combined spirited offensive plays with opportunistic defense. Fans who have followed the playoffs for the stories, surprises, and tight finishes will likely find the championship game just as compelling, with every possession carrying weight and potential momentum swings shaping the outcome.