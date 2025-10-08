8 TikTok Trends You Can Participate In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone loves a good TikTok trend, and this week’s videos are no exception. From comedy to dance, creators always find fun ways to put a spin on things. Here are eight trends that you’ll want to try this week!

Hugh Jackman Singing Parodies

We all know how Hugh Jackman sings with his dramatic vibrato, and now it’s made its way onto TikTok. Creator Joey Morof (@notthekombuchaman) started this trend, replacing lyrics with references from Les Misérables, like “steal a loaf of bread” or “24601.” His most popular videos include “Mask Off ” and “Golden Slumbers,” which landed him an interview on the Today Show Australia. Other creators, including Brittany Broski, have followed his lead and have parodied Jackman.

Sugar on My Tongue (Dance)

Reclaiming the “Party and Bullshit” ethos, the song Sugar on My Tongue is a funk and dance style song from artist Tyler, the Creator’s new album “DON’T TAP THE GLASS”. With its repetitive and catchy chorus, it soon evolved into a TikTok dance trend. Influencers like Kimberly Kim, Dan Thy, and Dakota are gaining popularity due to their engagement with it. As this trend goes viral, many celebrities, like Illit, have joined in.

Dancing with the Stars Dances

With a new season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ again, people have begun recreating routines from the show. Last season, Jenna and Joey’s Disney Night Samba was a popular trend to partake in, and this season has its own viral dances, such as Whitney’s and Robert’s One-Hit Wonders Night Tango. Ironically, the fans’ favorite part of this dance is what the judges didn’t like.

Girl…whatever

Pairing with Charlie XCX’s upbeat and playful song “You (Ha Ha Ha)” playing in the background, the trend, Girl…whatever, usually has a breathtaking and aesthetic scenery with the text “Girl…whatever”. Reminding people of the natural and artificial wonders that exist across the world, this trend offers a sense of escapism from the daily trivial worries.

Turtle & rabbit dance

This trend originated when a Beijing dance group’s dance went viral. The dance is intended to represent the societal pressure of school and how, ultimately, no one wins in the end. People have received the quadrobics-inspired dance extremely well; even bronze medalist Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik has participated in it.

Eye of the Hurricane

Released in 2012, the song “Hurricane” by Bridgit Mendler was originally used in an edit of the Love Island USA couple, Iris and Pepe. However, as the edit gained popularity, creators started to interpret the lyrics “he picks me up like, he’s got away out of the hurricane” differently, giving rise to the trend “Eye of the Hurricane”. Gradually, the content shifted from romantic edits to videos where People share their stories about facing awkward situations or dilemmas in their lives, with the eye of the hurricane acting as a metaphor for the challenges and chaos in life.

“The Lion/Lioness does not concern him/herself with”

In this trend, creators post an image of themselves with text on the screen reading, “The lion doesn’t concern himself with…” The lion represents the creator, and the text highlights something they don’t concern themselves with, even though they definitely should, showing both confidence and delusion.

