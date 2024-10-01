This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

While some take the “Mean Girls” approach to Halloween, others go the Cady Heron route, seeing it as the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total weirdo and no other girls can say anything about it. While in high school you had to choose one world or the other, in college, you can choose both with Halloween no longer being celebrated on a singular day but a series of them—Halloweekend. For those trying to find some funny costumes to balance out the more scandalous ones, this list is for you!

Kris Jenner’s “Krissed”

In 2022, all of Tik Tok fell victim to this Kris Jenner meme. For those of you who were lucky enough to have not gotten Krissed, I should probably explain.This meme began when one of the classic Kardashian-Jenner lip-sync videos was clipped to show Kris Jenner singing Christina Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade,”more specifically the lyrics, “Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (hey, hey, hey), Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here.” Whether it began with her eccentric outfit and makeup or her innovative dancing, it snowballed from there, turning into a trend known as #Krissed—integrating the meme into normal, everyday Tiktok videos in hopes of catching viewers off-guard. As the pop culture sensation she is, this is the perfect costume for those who want to wear costumes that are both niche yet known.

Tiktok Rizz Party

Every friend group has a Blue Tie Kid (the group leader of the group appointed for his charisma and influence over the group), a Turkish Quandale Dingle (the friend who wants to gain the attention and affection of the group leader, either as a means of validation or an expression of their unrequited love), a White Shirt Guy (the second in command who has the power to overthrow the leader but chooses not to out of allegiance), and a Tomato boy (the hype man and most innocent friend in the group). Nothing is better than dressing up with all your best friends, sweating it up, and for one night, exchanging the frat flicks for a Tiktok Rizz Party “Carnival”-esque dance.

Nina, Ni-na, NINA!!

This list would be nothing without Jubilee’s star: girl-in-overalls-who-screams-Nina-Ni-na- NINA-over-and-over-again. This cultural icon made her debut when competing against six other high schoolers for a one-thousand dollar cash prize. While she did not win the competition, and was unable to go on her needed trip to The Bahamas, she did win much more—Tiktok brain rot stardom. To commemorate this Queen’s return to social media and newfound embrace of her title, this costume is a must-do, although I do strongly advise against repeatedly screaming “Nina”—for all of our sakes.

Josh Hutcherson’s “Whistle” Edit

While no one will ever truly be able to capture Josh Hutcherson’s aura, as seen in the infamous Tiktok compilation of him to Flo Rida’s “Whistle,” this costume is still bound to turn heads! Not only is it iconic,it’s so easy to do! All you need to do is put your hands behind your head, serve face, and whistle.

Four Seasons Baby

For all the short kings out there who love the Four Seasons, this one is for you! The “Four Seasons Baby,” as the most fully conscious baby in the world, must be commemorated. All you need is a diaper, a finger up in the air, and a “MEEE.” Also, for my duos and trios out there, you can always add onto the family tree. After all, someone needs to carry the baby.

Gnomes vs. Knights

For those of you unfamiliar with the gnomes vs. knights lore, let me quickly catch you up: it all began on June 26, when the leader of the gnomes,Crawly,exposed his true self by scouring and raiding stores at his local shopping mall. Unfortunately everything changed on July 2 when the leader of the knights (and the gnome’s greatest enemy) Speed showed up, inciting battles across millions of Tiktok FYP’s of gnomes and knights attacking one another.

The Costco Guys

Do you go shopping while eating a chicken bacon sandwich? Do you want to try the new double chunk chocolate cookie? Do you like to try out the furniture? Do you workout with tires? Do you like to look at every TV you can find in one place, get the sample even though you bought the thing the last three times you were there, then cool off in the milk fridge while still eating your chicken bacon and throwing paper towels at little children? You do? Yeah, you’re a Costco guy alright. So why not embrace it?

LeBron James (Sunshine)

Following Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” is the iconic LeBron James “You Are My Sunshine” meme. For those whose sunshine is LeBron, this is the perfect costume for you—quite literally since this trend was created for those who overly idolize him. Additionally, if you are in need of a couples costume, I’ve got you covered: one can be LeBron and the other, the sun.

Honorable Mentions: