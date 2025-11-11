8 Cozy Movies and TV Shows That Are Perfect for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



There is no better way to end a fall day than lighting a candle, wrapping yourself in a fluffy blanket, drinking a steaming cup of tea or hot chocolate, and turning on a cozy movie or TV show. Here is a list of 8 movies and television shows that are perfect for when the leaves start to change and the weather gets chillier.

Gilmore Girls (TV)

Gilmore Girls is the definition of the perfect cozy autumnal show. Set in the quintessential New England town of Stars Hollow, Gilmore Girls follows the relationship of Lorelei Gilmore and her daughter, Rory, as they navigate high school, college, careers, love, and family drama.

Gossip Girl (TV)

Gossip Girl’s aesthetic and iconic fashion make it the perfect show to binge-watch during the fall months. The show follows the lives of wealthy teens living on the Upper East Side. As they work through the challenges of friendships, relationships, betrayal, and social status, the anonymous blogger “Gossip Girl” documents their actions.

Derry Girls (TV)

If you are looking for the perfect cozy, feel-good show that will make you both laugh and cry, Derry Girls should definitely be your next watch. A British sitcom set in Northern Ireland during the 90s, Derry Girls is centered around a group of friends at a Catholic girls’ secondary school who continuously find themselves in chaotic and humorous situations, all while trying to navigate school, family, and Ireland’s political climate.

Only Murders in the Building (TV)

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers who work together to solve the murders that occurred in their apartment building, all while producing a podcast about their investigations. Throughout their journey, the trio grows closer as they uncover more murders and mysteries. The show’s cozy aesthetic, autumn imagery, and seasonal fashion make it the perfect fall watch.

Dead Poets Society (Movie)

Dead Poets Society tells the story of a group of students who revive the secret club, the Dead Poets Society, at their New England all-boys preparatory school that is deeply rooted in tradition. Their English teacher’s unorthodox lessons and their conversations in the Dead Poets Society encourage them not to conform to the expectations placed on them. The movie’s setting, atmosphere, and themes make this a quintessential fall movie.

When Harry Met Sally (Movie)

When Harry Met Sally is a romantic comedy following the evolving relationship of Harry and Sally, while exploring the question of whether it’s possible for a man and a woman to truly “just be friends.” This is the perfect movie for the fall season due to its cozy atmosphere and abundance of fall foliage.

Little Women (Movie)

Little Women is perfect for autumn, with its warm color scheme and cozy aesthetic. The movie follows the four March sisters as they grow from childhood to adulthood. While their close bond remains, the sisters embark upon their own journeys to discover their identities against the backdrop of the Civil War Era.

Knives Out (Movie)