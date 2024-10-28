7 Study Abroad Tips I Wish I Knew Sooner

Studying abroad is an incredible opportunity filled with new adventures and unforgettable moments. With the right preparation, you can make the most out of your time overseas and dive into a new culture with confidence. I’ve put together a list of tips I wish I’d known before starting my journey.
- Get a Good Weekend Bag
-
If you plan to take mini trips during your time abroad, a carry-on suitcase, spacious duffel bag, or travel backpack is a must. Amazon has some affordable travel backpacks with lots of compartments. But if you’re not into carrying everything on your back, a small carry-on suitcase is super handy—plus, most airlines allow free carry-ons!
- GTG Abroad
-
This website is the ultimate abroad bible for all the girlies. Organized by country and city, it has lists of can’t-miss tourist spots, the best bars and clubs, restaurants, and activities. It’s written by girls who have studied abroad in these locations, so they know which spots are a hit and which are a miss!
- Skyscanner for Finding Cheap Flights
-
Travel costs can add up fast, so finding cheap flights is key. Skyscanner is an amazing site that helps you find the best deals. Pro tip: flights are usually cheapest on Tuesday mornings, and using private browsing mode can sometimes score you better prices since your cookies won’t track you!
- Send My Bag
-
If you’re like me and tend to do a lot of unplanned shopping, you might find yourself with more bags than you started with. Send My Bag is a service that lets you ship your luggage back home in 2-5 days. It’s a lifesaver if you know you’ll struggle to manage all your suitcases at the end of the semester.
- Make a Plan for Remembering Your Time
-
This is going to be such an amazing experience and you’re going to want to remember all of it! Some fun ideas include collecting postcards and/or magnets, keeping a travel diary, and making an Instagram account as a photo diary.
- Do Your Research on Healthcare
-
Each country has its own healthcare system and it’s super important to know which numbers to call in case of emergency and how to navigate.
- Check the Voltage on Your Hair Tools
-
Most countries outside the U.S. use 220-240V electricity, so it’s important to check if your hairdryer, straightener, or curling iron’s voltage. Dual voltage (110V-240V) devices just need a plug adapter, while single voltage ones (110V) require a voltage converter to avoid damage or overheating. Sometimes, it’s easier to buy a cheap hairdryer at your destination.
-
Studying abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and being prepared can make it even better. With these tips, you’ll be ready to explore new places, make unforgettable memories, and enjoy every moment of your journey. Safe travels!