7 Study Abroad Tips I Wish I Knew Sooner

Studying abroad is an incredible opportunity filled with new adventures and unforgettable moments. With the right preparation, you can make the most out of your time overseas and dive into a new culture with confidence. I’ve put together a list of tips I wish I’d known before starting my journey.