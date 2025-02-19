The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know traveling with friends can be fun but also taxing. We let little things bubble over, and we all have a different idea of what we want the trip to be. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Here are 5 tips for traveling with friends to ensure you’re still friends by the end of the trip!

Know What Kind of Traveler You Are

Whether you or your friends are well-traveled or know each other well enough to want to go on a trip together, you know you all probably won’t be the same kind of traveler. I, for example, know that I am a heavy planner and must have a basic understanding of when and what we’ll be doing on each day of the trip, at the very least. Most of my good friends are much more go-with-the-flow and don’t mind if the trip isn’t scheduled by the hour. As a result, I assume the planner’s role is from the moment we get in the car to the airport until we arrive home. If this doesn’t sound like you, maybe you’re the person who likes to ensure everyone has good pictures by the end of the trip or the person who feels very passionate about what and where you have dinner every night. If you know you’re going to be more go-with-the-flow throughout the trip, you SHOULD inform other people in your travel group beforehand.

Have a Plan Going In

Once you figure out what kind of traveler you are, it is easy to determine what role each person will play on the trip. It is essential for a good girls’ trip that only one person is clearly in charge of each day. Of course, the planning of the trip must be democratic, but once the trip begins, each day can only be led by one person or one person in charge of the whole trip. Too many cooks in the kitchen when creating a trip itinerary will lead to unnecessary arguing and, in the worst case, a blowout fight.

Don’t Be Afraid to Split Up (safely)

Just because you’re traveling together doesn’t mean you and your friends have to spend every single moment together. Spending extended time with the same person or people can be stressful, and it’s essential to make time for yourself, even on a group trip. This could mean walking alone, having a solo adventure, or splitting into smaller groups. Whatever it is, make sure if and when you and your group split up, you do so safely and are aware of your surroundings at all times. Maybe share your locations just in case.

Communication is Key

Taking a trip with your friends is like putting that friendship under a magnifying glass, which means the good and less desirable parts. If something happens or someone says something that bothers you, take a moment to decide if it’s likely to bother you for the rest of the trip. If the answer is yes, SAY. SOMETHING. Nothing ruins a vacation more than letting a small grievance bubble into a huge resentment and fight. Not everything has to be addressed; some things can be brushed off, so choose your battles wisely. It’s a tricky line to walk at first, but as the trip progresses, you’ll know what is and isn’t worth taking precious time away from you and your girls.

Be in the Moment

As much as you may want to take pictures of everything you do and every outfit you wear, do your best to put your phone away as much as possible. You took a trip to spend time and bond with your closest friends, not to get content for your feed. It may seem hard, but putting your phone away is the best thing you can do for your trip, your friends, and yourself.

No matter where you go or who you’re with, these tips can help your vacation go from good to great!