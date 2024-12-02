5 Tips for Staying Busy Over Winter Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

You made it to winter break! Final exams have been taken, papers have been submitted and now you’re back home for a couple of weeks. After a grueling finals season, this long stretch of time with nothing to do but watch movies and sleep may seem exciting, but boredom and eye strain are sure to hit you around a week in. It can be hard to go from having a rigid schedule to having no structure at all, so here are five things you can do to feel productive over break that don’t feel as stressful as school work:

Visit your friends

Now that you’re home and don’t have to worry about assignments, you have time to catch up with friends from high school or that you otherwise don’t see now that you’re at college. Consider trying a new coffee shop or brunch spot to feel adventurous and be able to debrief each other on what’s been going on in your lives. If you miss your college friends too much, video chat with them! You can stay in contact with them from the comfort of your bed.

Pick up a book

I know reading can seem like the last thing you want to do after an intense semester, but finding the right genre can make it fun. Consider fantasy or romance books to escape from the academic reading and let yourself immerse in a new world. When I’m struggling to get into reading a book, I like to set a timer and challenge myself to read for 30 minutes. It always does the trick to get me invested in the book and reading in general!

Try a craft

You don’t have to be a kid to do arts and crafts! It can be a fun challenge to teach yourself how to make something new through YouTube tutorials and TikTok videos. Some crafts that my friends and I like are crocheting, bracelet making, pottery and painting.

Find a job

If you miss being on your feet, you could consider getting a part-time job for the break and earn some extra cash. Some stores like ice cream shops hire college students knowing they are only home for breaks. You could also reach out to families in your neighborhood and ask if they need anyone to babysit. Both opportunities can open the door to work on future breaks too!

Clean out your spaces

Winter break is a great time to do that cleaning you’ve been putting off. I like blasting some music and going through every desk drawer and closet shelf to get rid of trash and donate items I don’t need anymore. You’ll feel so accomplished after and be able to enjoy a clean room for the rest of break!

Hopefully these ideas can help you if you hit the wall of boredom during break. Remember to enjoy it because second semester comes sooner than you think!