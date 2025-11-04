5 Study Abroad Tips You Haven’t Heard Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This time last year, I was anxiously awaiting the day that I would leave to study abroad at University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. I had no idea what to pack, how to plan my weekend trips, or have a smooth semester overall. I read article after article, searching for advice that I found somewhat helpful, but after reading a few, the suggestions became extremely repetitive. What does “pack lighter than you think” mean, anyway? I ended up having a wonderful time abroad, and I decided to note some tips I didn’t read anywhere before I left that proved to be crucial, so you can be in the know.

Take an Art History Class If you’re studying at a large university and/or have a choice in the classes you get to take, like I did, consider making room for an art history class. To be honest, I didn’t have much interest in the subject or have a solid idea of what it would entail, but UCD offered an introductory class about modern art at a time that worked well for my schedule. When my friends and I traveled to different countries in Europe, we ended up visiting art museums. It was not only helpful to learn how to appreciate and think deeply about pieces of art, but also so cool to see pieces that we discussed in class displayed in The Louvre and Musée d’Orsay in Paris. I could explain their meanings to my friends and really enjoyed how applicable the course was to the activities I did on the weekends! Carry Your Student ID Everywhere You Go Before booking my weekend trips, I had no idea that so many attractions and activities (museums, wine tours, etc.) in Europe offered student discounts. Many tickets that would’ve cost us upwards of €30 ended up being free, just because we were students! Most places require that, if you’ve booked this discount, you must show them your student ID upon arrival. You can use your ID for the school you’re studying abroad at or your home university, but they don’t tend to accept generic IDs such as driver’s licenses. So, make sure to bring your student ID everywhere! You never know what discounts might pop up. Invest in a Packable Picnic Blanket I have my friend Katelyn to thank for this tip. One of our favorite things to do when we had free time on a weekend trip or during the week was to find a park, soak in whatever city we were in, and do some people watching. Katelyn brought a small picnic blanket that folded up small to fit in her fanny pack, so we could sit comfortably on the grass and not get our clothes dirty. It was also nice to be able to lay out food and not worry about grass or dirt flying in. This is the one Katelyn used – it even has little stakes so that the wind won’t sweep it up! Book Directly So many people will tell you to use websites like GetYourGuide to book activities and Hostelworld to book accommodations when planning weekend trips, but doing so will actually cost you more money. These booking websites typically tack on extra fees so they can make a profit. We found it more cost-effective to FIND experiences and hostels through the websites, but then do a quick Google search and BOOK directly on the provider’s website instead. This usually ensured that we were getting the best price and made it easy to communicate with the provider if we needed to cancel. Plus, some hostels gave us amenities, like a free welcome drink, simply for booking on their own website! Hand Sanitizer is Your Best Friend This tip isn’t necessarily specific to studying abroad, but I found it helpful to always have a small bottle of hand sanitizer with me. You’ll likely be jumping from crowded tourist attractions to delicious meals, and you’ll want to have a way to wash your hands and keep germs away when there’s no bathroom accessible. Trust me, you want to avoid getting sick when you’re abroad! Another use I found for my hand sanitizer was when I felt nauseous on a plane or when I was sleep deprived (which happened a lot). I’ve found that smelling rubbing alcohol can reduce feelings of nausea, so I would use some on my hands and put them up to my nose when I needed relief. Don’t knock until you try it – this trick prevented me from having to rest in the middle of my jam-packed adventures!

Hopefully, you now have some new tools ready to use during your semester abroad! Bonus tip: don’t freak out if everything doesn’t go to plan. Some of my favorite memories were made when I embraced the chaos and went with the flow!