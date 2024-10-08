5 Staple Outfits You Need to Try this Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fall is officially here! With its arrival, the days are getting shorter and the air is starting to cool. This means having to find an outfit for the in-between season, which can feel tricky. Fall is meant to combine new colors and patterns with some of your favorite summer classics. Whether you’re dressing for a crisp morning that warms up by noon or a mix of sun and chill, here are some stunning outfit ideas to help you navigate the season in style!

The “Rory Gilmore”

We all know Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls” to be a huge inspiration when it comes to fall fashion! This outfit allows you to layer up during chilly mornings, then shed the extra layer as the day warms! Capture Rory’s look with:

A traditional sweater layered over a t-shirt

A chic skirt that adds a hint of classic flair

A pair of comfortable but stylish boots

This look will keep you comfy in the cool morning air and effortlessly cool when the sun comes out.

Cozy Neutral

We all have those days where we want to be nice and cozy during class. With some nice comfortable leggings and a removable jacket, this outfit allows you to be comfortable but with enough pop that’ll turn heads without sacrificing comfort. Try pairing:

A simple, neutral-colored top

Soft, stretchy leggings that are easy to move in

A cozy, removable jacket for those chillier moments

This look is perfect for days that start cool but might warm up later, and it keeps you ready for anything from study sessions to coffee runs.

Denim Skirt and Cardigan

For that effortless mix of relaxed and chic, reach for a denim skirt paired with a soft cardigan. This combo keeps it casual but adds a bit of pizazz that’s perfect for fall. Combine:

A ribbed or textured cardigan in a warm hue

A comfy tee underneath, ideal for layering

Ankle boots or loafers to complete the look

Bonus points: Throw on your favorite Taylor Swift Cardigan to make this outfit even THAT much more special!

Linens All Day!

One trend summer brought us was the revival of linens, and fall is the perfect time to keep it going. For warmer fall days, try lightweight linen pants or a button-up:

Neutral-toned linens in tan, white, or light gray

A lightweight sweater or tee in a fall color like rust, forest green, or mustard

Loafers or slip-ons to add a touch of sophistication

This outfit keeps it breathable and classic, especially for those sunny days that still carry a little leftover warmth.

Simple Jeans and Sweater

For the brisker days when you need a bit more warmth, keep it simple with this simple combo:

A cozy, slightly oversized sweater in a rich autumn shade or unique pattern

Classic jeans that pair well with any top layer

Sneakers or ankle boots to keep the look casual yet pulled-together

This outfit is perfect for those “in-a-rush” mornings when you still want to look put together while dashing to class!

Each of these outfits allows you to add or remove layers as the weather changes throughout the day. With these styles making their way to your closet, fall is yours to enjoy in comfort and style. 🍁