5 Must-Listen Podcasts for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper interviews the top A-listers on Call Her Daddy now, but before she made it big, she was a twenty-something year old making a sex podcast in her NYC apartment with her best friend. The roots of this widely successful show explain its success. When Alex started Call Her Daddy in 2018, podcasts were not as prevalent in the media, and neither was provocative sex advice. Episodes now explore pop culture, the lives of celebrities, sex, feminism, politics, and much more. She has hosted guests like Kamala Harris, Hailey Bieber, Jane Goodall, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kim Kardashian (the most recent episode). If you are looking for a riveting, hilarious, and forward listen, this is the podcast for you!

2. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

If you are looking for a podcast that will make you think deeply about the world and yourself, and potentially change your outlook on life entirely, you have to give On Purpose with Jay Shetty a listen. Jay Shetty is a former Monk and current entrepreneur, author, and life coach with beliefs centered around the power of mindset, creating a meaningful life, and self-responsibility. He interviews celebrities, doctors, and experts to explore life lessons learned from all walks of life. This is a lengthier listen with episodes being over an hour long but worth the time and likely to open your eyes to new perspectives.

3.The Daily

The Daily from The New York Times is a must-listen. Daily episodes, hence the title, discuss current events and pressing worldly issues. Most episodes of this podcast include interviews with journalists, exterior audio clips, and soundscapes to create a digestible listening experience. Topics range from American politics to technology and the behind the scenes of NYT to international feuds and cultural events.

4.Therapuss with Jake Shane

If you want to laugh for an hour straight, Jake Shane’s Therapuss is just the listen (or watch on YouTube) for you. Jake Shane (AKA @octopusslover8 on TikTok) is a popular influencer and comedian. He was originally known for his funny grilled octopus review videos online, but has now found a groove as a podcaster. Therapuss is a play on words between ‘therapy’ and ‘octopus’, given that the idea of the podcast is for Jake to host “therapy sessions” with his guests and give advice to his fans that write in during the “Tell me what’s wrong” segments. You will surely laugh until you cry and definitely not gain professional advice!

5.The Mel Robbins Podcast

Mel Robbins inspires her listeners to better themselves and their lives using practical and scientifically proven tools. She is a storyteller and seeks to help others using her own and the experiences of her interviewees on The Mel Robbins Podcast. She speaks with accomplished experts in fields including neuroscience, psychology, and human behavior and speaks on topics like finding purpose, anxiety, mental health struggles, thought patterns, and just about everything that has to do with the human experience. Give The Mel Robbins Podcast a chance if you want to look within, relate to others, or simply grow as a human.