4 Tips for Hosting the Perfect Galentine’s

Valentine’s Day is no longer just for those in relationships; it’s a time for us to cherish all kinds of love. So if you are planning a Galentine’s event with your girls, here are some cute and heart-warming ideas to celebrate.
- Watch a movie
Nothing says girlhood like watching movies that celebrate what it means to be a woman, whether in or out of a relationship. Here are our top three picks for your Galentine’s evening!
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Pitch Perfect
- Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Enjoy some sweet treats!
Whether you are a seasoned baker or are sure to burn the house down if you try, you can’t have a party without some sugar. These are sure to make the most aesthetic Instagram stories, too.
- Pink chocolate-covered strawberries
- Red velvet cupcakes
- Heart-shaped brownies or cookies
- Fun drinks!
Say cheers to your lifelong friends with these mocktails in all the colors of the season.
- Cupid’s Pink Lemonade: Lemon juice, water, sugar, cranberry juice, ice cubes, lemon slices, fresh berries
- Blushing Berry Mocktail: Strawberries, raspberries, sprite, ice cubes, lemon slices
- Pink Grapefruit Spritzer: Pink grapefruit juice, sparkling water, simple syrup, ice cubes, grapefruit slices, fresh mint
- Bonding activities
Any girls’ night calls for activities that are both grounding and cheerful, bringing everyone closer together.
- Valentine Affirmations: Write a Valentine to yourself for the rest of the year, manifesting positive energy and all forms of connection in your life.
- Photo Shoot Wall: Put up a cute backdrop, grab some pink balloons, put on your heart-shaped sunglasses, and pick up that digi!
- Flower Arrangements: Carefully arrange flowers in a lovely bouquet that you will tend to, just like you will focus on filling your own cup this year.