4 Tips for Hosting the Perfect Galentine’s

Cora Clouser Student Contributor, Colgate University
Sydney Sinins Student Contributor, Colgate University
Valentine’s Day is no longer just for those in relationships; it’s a time for us to cherish all kinds of love. So if you are planning a Galentine’s event with your girls, here are some cute and heart-warming ideas to celebrate. 

Watch a movie

Nothing says girlhood like watching movies that celebrate what it means to be a woman, whether in or out of a relationship. Here are our top three picks for your Galentine’s evening!

  1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  2. Pitch Perfect
  3. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 
Enjoy some sweet treats!

Whether you are a seasoned baker or are sure to burn the house down if you try, you can’t have a party without some sugar. These are sure to make the most aesthetic Instagram stories, too.

  1. Pink chocolate-covered strawberries
  2. Red velvet cupcakes
  3. Heart-shaped brownies or cookies 
Fun drinks!

Say cheers to your lifelong friends with these mocktails in all the colors of the season.

  1. Cupid’s Pink Lemonade: Lemon juice, water, sugar, cranberry juice, ice cubes, lemon slices, fresh berries
  2. Blushing Berry Mocktail: Strawberries, raspberries, sprite, ice cubes, lemon slices
  3. Pink Grapefruit Spritzer: Pink grapefruit juice, sparkling water, simple syrup, ice cubes, grapefruit slices, fresh mint
Bonding activities

Any girls’ night calls for activities that are both grounding and cheerful, bringing everyone closer together. 

  1. Valentine Affirmations: Write a Valentine to yourself for the rest of the year, manifesting positive energy and all forms of connection in your life.
  2. Photo Shoot Wall: Put up a cute backdrop, grab some pink balloons, put on your heart-shaped sunglasses, and pick up that digi! 
  3. Flower Arrangements: Carefully arrange flowers in a lovely bouquet that you will tend to, just like you will focus on filling your own cup this year.
