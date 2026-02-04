2026 Winter Bucket List Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of battling snow on our daily expeditions to class, it is easy to view snow only as a nuisance, an obstacle making our lives so much harder while barely even getting class canceled. However, as a community we must remember we go to COLGATE. We are not only capable of academic excellence, but also trained in creating fun out of our isolated, upstate New York resources. Of course, we must seek out certain opportunities during a further complication: snow. The following are simple ways to get out and have fun not in spite of the snow, but rather because of the snow.

Sledding

Whether you choose Case Library hill–a more dangerous option, with the ominous choices of hitting the brick bridge, sledding further into the creek, or continuing onto the bridge–or the Field of Dreams hill that offers mini hills and potentially trees as obstacles with only a minor curb awaiting at the bottom, sledding is always a fun snow option. Chances are at least one person on your floor has a few sleds worth borrowing (typically sophomores, as they know a thing or two about the severity of the snow). Using trashbags also gets the job done, providing a slick base to cover the oncoming snow while allowing a “run and jump” onto the hill to gain some momentum.

Ice Skating

A lesser known option, the Class of 1965 arena offers a free skate with skate rentals every Sunday from 6-8 pm. Although not outdoors, the free skate captures the winter spirit and has a similar effect as sledding where you can hangout with friends, lightheartedly make fun of the beginners, and improve your ice skating skills.

Snowball Fight

Speaking from personal experience, if you own up to the fact that snowball fights are fun and that you are not a college student “too cool” and mature to have one with your friends, snowball fights are genuinely one of the most fun things you can do with snow. Nothing needs to be super official with teams or anything either–simply breaking out into a series of chucking snow blocks at your friends while walking back to your dorm is one of the happiest, simplest pleasures of life. Honorable mention to snow wrestling in this section as well; tossing your unsuspecting friend into a mound of snow or dead-legging them into a snow bank really takes advantage of the buckets of snow Colgate has to offer.

Ice Cream Making

Using the snow in multiple ways, ice cream can be made through a simple process if you have evaporated milk/heavy whipping cream/sweetened condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. First, chill your mixing bowl by burying it in the snow for at least 15 minutes. While you let it freeze, combine your three ingredients to prepare for combination with snow. Then, pick the cleanest, fluffiest patch of snow and select a portion to add to your liquid ingredients. Finally, mix the liquid ingredients and snow with a spatula or frozen wooden spoon until it reaches the desired consistency, typically that of ice cream. Frank and Coop have add ons to eat with your homemade ice cream such as chocolate chips and sprinkles, or you can add other toppings as desired. Lastly, enjoy!

Photoshoots

From lighted Willow Path, frozen-over lake Moraine, or the top of Peter’s Glen at sunset, Colgate has a variety of picturesque areas, especially with the snow. Make sure to bundle up–layers are key for style and staying warm! A variety of scarves, layered jackets, gloves, hats, mittens, and cute snow boots contribute to the chic snow aesthetic.

Ski and Snowboard Club