2026 DWTS PREMIRE (pt. 2)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second half of the Dancing with the Stars premiere came to us only one day after the first, and tonight it’s ladies night! Let’s see how the women shape up!

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

First to dance for the women was Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali. She and Jan danced a Jive to “Knock on Wood” by Amii Stewart. There were numerous mistakes in this dance, and you can tell that she was not confident in her movements. I love Jan’s choreography and him in general, so I hope that she can pull it together. Carrie Anne complimented the fierce fire she had; Derek mentioned that this episode is a huge learning curve with a lot of nerves and pressure, but mentioned that she is a ball of sunshine. He pointed out that she was a little flat-footed, and Bruno commented that some of the performance quality lost its fire after the start of the dance. Tatyana received three fours, which I agree with.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Second to dance was Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn with Pasha. This pair danced a Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana. I am excited to see more from her, as figure skaters typically do very well on this show. This dance was very strong out of the gate; you can tell she’s a figure skater. I love the partnering as well as her flexibility and how he utilized it in the dance. I think she is going to have to learn to be a little more theatrical as well. Derek commented that he loved the way she used the floor, but she should try to be a little more grounded and use more finesse. Bruno complimented how fierce her dance was, and called for her to refine and use her back more. Carrie Anne complimented her attack, but called her to focus on her partner work. Amber received three sixes, which I agree with.

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

Summer House star Ciara Miller danced next to Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”. She and Brandon struggled with her motion sickness in rehearsal, but the two of them pushed through for the performance. Their dance overall was good. I really disliked her costume, and she looked very scared at the start, but she got into it more as the dance went on. Bruno commented on the sophistication and elegance of the dance, but called for her to control throughout her lines. Carrie Anne got emotional in her comments and complimented how she could express her pain through dance. She also called for Ciara to believe in herself. Derek echoed that she needs to work on expanding her frame, but complimented the moment when she let go and smiled. Ciara received three fives, which I agree with.

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

Next to dance was professional chef Giada De Laurentiis, dancing a tango to “Venus” by Shocking Blue. During rehearsal, Giada struggled with pain from soreness, but she recovered enough to dance. Their dance was also alright; she was a little stiff, but I think she is very adorable. I think she and Alan will be a good partnership because they both have similar energy. Carrie Anne complimented her sweet and clear lines and said that she is showing her daughter that she can do hard things. Derek mentioned that the dance felt a little fragile, which I agree with. Bruno commented that she has to blend her dancing together a little bit and be more fluid. She received two fives and a six, and I agree with the fives.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Next on the dance floor was movie-star Julia Stiles, dancing a quickstep to Parton’s “9 to 5.” Julia mentioned that Dolly approved her to use this song a few weeks before she died, which is a sweet tribute. This dance was very cute and very musical theater; I think her footwork could use a little work, but this was a very solid first dance for the premiere. Derek complimented her graceful quality, but recommended she dance with a little more attack and energy moving forward. Bruno commented on how this dance was very character-driven, but also recommended she move with more purpose. Carrie Anne commented that she should watch her hold in frame and think about extending. Julia received three sixes, which I agree with.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Maura Higgins is dancing this season with her former costar on Traitors, Mark Ballas. This pair danced a foxtrot to “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles. The production value of their dance was spectacular, and I love that they incorporated her Birkin into the dance, which was sitting with Rob in the audience, watching her dance. This dance was also spectacular in addition to the production value, and it really shows Mark’s teaching skills. Bruno commented that her dance was smooth as silk and so seductive, and mentioned that he had never seen that quality of movement in week one. Carrie Anne said that their dance was mesmerizing, and that she told the story with her whole body. Derek said that their dance was smooth as velvet, sultry, and mysterious, and that she has set the expectation for herself higher. Maura received three sevens, which I agree with.

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

Next to dance was nepo-baby Sarah Jane Nader, dancing a jive to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne for Hailey’s first season as a pro. Sarah Jane and Hailey are the second same sex couple to be on this show. This dance was slightly rough to watch, as they largely weren’t in sync for the majority of the dance, and her footwork wasn’t great. I think Hailey choreographed this dance a little too hard for Sarah Jane, but Hailey looked great doing it. Carrie Anne said that the dance was hot, but they weren’t in sync for the majority of the dance. Derek said that he could see the potential, but he wanted more content, and the jive was traveling too much instead of being stationary. Bruno said that their attitude was great and complimented that she isn’t hiding who she is. Sarah Jane received two fives and a four, and I would’ve given her a four.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Finally, professional dancer and actor Jenna Dewan danced a tango to “Call Me” by Blondie with Val. I loved the power in this dance, and I think this partnering is going to do very well in the show. Val did an excellent job incorporating a lot of content into the routine, and I think Jenna kept up with him nicely. Derek complimented how much energy and power the dance had, but cautioned her to watch her shoulders in frame. Bruno came out swinging by yelling passion, love, and drama, then followed it up by recommending some small elements to refine. Carrie Anne cautioned her to keep her feet on the ground and to not add too many lifts into the dance. Jenna received two sixes and a seven, which I agree with the sixes, although I am happy she got a seven.

First to go for the women were Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills, which didn’t come as a surprise to me, as their dance was a little lackluster. I am excited to see what the rest of the women are going to bring to the table next week, as a lot of them already look pretty good. Come back next week to see my thoughts!