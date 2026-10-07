2026 DWTS PREMIRE (pt. 1)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars is kicking off with all of the male contestants dancing to hit songs from the year they were born! Let’s see the potential of this season…

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

The first star of the night is a member of the Savannah Bananas! Jackson came in energetic and ready to learn with partner Emma Slater. Jackson is Emma’s first partner under 20 years old, and they performed a Cha Cha to Wannabe by the Spice Girls. I think this dance was relatively strong for a first ballroom dance. I think he had great energy, and I appreciated that he wasn’t trying to be nonchalant, like many men often do. He was a little bit stiff and awkward in the lower body, but that can be learned. Derek had similar comments, saying that he was a natural-born performer but his button half needs a lot of work. Bruno echoed this criticism by mentioning that there is a right and a wrong way to place the foot in a cha cha, which he will have to learn. Carrie Anne finished the comments by telling Jackson that he has potential to be a crowd favorite, and that he should slow down his movements. Jackson received three fives, which I agree with.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Next up, Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette star, had arrived at the ballroom, with pro Sharna arriving back on the show! Together they danced a Tango to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. I think the tango is an incredibly difficult dance to start with, but he did a relatively good job for the circumstances. I think he is very good-looking, which bodes well for him, but he was very stiff. Sharna looked really great dancing around him, but he wasn’t my focal point. Bruno said that he was pleasantly surprised, and that he possessed a natural musicality despite a few hiccups. Carrie Anne said she was beyond impressed, with a commanding performance, although he had some heel lifts and didn’t finish his movements. Derek also complimented his effortless nature and masculine aura. Tyler received two sixes and a five. I don’t think that he performed better than Jackson, although his dance style was much harder, so I’m sure that was factored into his scoring; I would have given him a five.

Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman

Husband of Whitney Leavitt, Conner Leavitt is next up for our stars. I’m not sure what he’s famous for, but he is a happy, energetic guy and will bring fun energy to the show. Conner danced a salsa to “Whoomp! There It Is” by Tag Team. I am excited to see more of Adele’s choreography as she is a new pro this season, but this dance missed the mark, with entirely too much twerking and not enough ballroom. Carrie Anne commented that she thought he had great enthusiasm, but the dance was very chaotic. She called him to focus more and work together with his partner. Derek said that he is a lot of fun and very goofy, but agreed that there wasn’t enough salsa in the dance. Bruno mentioned that he definitely popped, although at the wrong time, and he needed to focus more on his rhythm. Conner received three fours, which I agree with.

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Next up is Jimmy Kimmel star and comedian, Guillermo Rodriguez, dancing with a pregnant Witney Carson. Witney mentioned that Guillermo worked in slow motion, but his energy and humor were there. The dance was not amazing, as he was moving slowly, but he was very funny and already moving better than Andy did last season. Carrie Anne mentioned that although not a lot was strong, the entertainment value was on point. Derek said that although the technique wasn’t there, the effort definitely was, and he should work on timing and pop. Bruno said that no one will forget his performance, and technique can only get better. I think his saying that Whitney dancing while pregnant proves that “women can do anything” was very adorable. Guillermo received two threes and a four, and I agree with the threes.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Next to dance was Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech. I am very interested to see how he works with his prosthetic leg, and how his partner Daniella choreographs with it. Tonight he performed a Tango to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone.” I think he is very adorable, and I was very impressed with his dancing. I thought he was very mobile, and I was impressed with his kicks. I also felt like I was actually watching him and not just his partner, which is difficult to do when dancing with a powerhouse like Danielle. Bruno commented that he was so strong, focused, and in control, and that he looked like a leading man. He recommended that he focus on trying to glide across the floor a little more. Derek had very similar comments and also complimented his kicks. Carrie Anne complimented how they danced together as a unit, and how he redefined power. Ezra received two sixes and a seven, which I agree with the sixes.

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Next on the ballroom floor was comedian and influencer Connor Wood, dancing with Rylee Arnold. This pair danced a Cha Cha to “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw. I loved their outfits and the mechanical bull on stage! I think that they are going to be a very cute partner, but this dance was a little forgettable, although it was nothing bad. Carrie Anne commented that not all moves in the dance were correct, but overall the dance was very smooth. Derek complimented his charisma, but recommended that he stop and get the technique down, although their timing was good for the most part. Bruno also recommended that they keep working on technique but loved their energy. Connor received two fives and a six, and I agree with the fives.

Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

Next to dance was Taylor Hanson, a star from the band Hanson. He has been performing for 3 decades and is now taking a new avenue, dancing with Britt Stewart. These two danced a Quickstep to “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel. I loved his presence in this dance, and I was surprised by how well he was moving. Carrie Anne complimented how he is already dancing so well at the start of the season, and how people should look out for him. Bruno complimented Britt’s choreography, mentioning how it was a proper quickstep, but he needed to stay loose. Derek complimented his save on the minor mistake he made, and called him to work on holding his frame more consistently. Taylor received a six and two fives, and I would’ve given him a five.

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Last to dance for the night is Glee star Harry Shum (I refuse to say he’s from Grey’s Anatomy). These two danced a Cha Cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “Let’s Groove.” Their dance was absolutely incredible, and I expect nothing less from a person with his dance background. I am so excited to see more from them. I formerly have felt qualms about people with a dance background being on this show, and then I saw a TikTok comment saying, “It’s dancing with the STARS, not dancing with the I have zero background and dance,” which really is true. Bruno complimented their chemistry and his sharpness, but cautioned him to be careful with the fluidity. Carrie Anne called his performance quality electric, but told him to watch where he places his weight. Derek simply said he really enjoyed the dance. Harry received three sevens, which I agree with.

After watching all of the dances, I am incredibly excited to see more from the men on the show this season. Conner Leavitt’s journey got cut short tonight, as he was the first to be eliminated, but I am not too upset about that, as I am sick of the Leavitts being on my TV for Dancing with the Stars. However, I do feel bad for Adele that she doesn’t get to stay on the show for her first season, although her choreography didn’t suit Conner. Go see my review of part two of the season opener!