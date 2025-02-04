2024 Fashion Trend Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 has officially arrived! As we enter the new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the fashion trends that defined 2024. styles from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s have made a bold comeback, so let’s look at the most popular trends that took the fashion world by storm.

Bubble skirts

To much surprise, the infamous bubble skirts have come back. Originally popularized in the 1980s, and revived in the early 2000s, has been brought back to life. These voluminous skirts have been given a more relaxed and wearable update. Instead of being styled with structured blazers, like Princess Diana had done time and time again, people are now adding a simple sweater to turn these unique skirts into everyday wear.

Prints: Leopard and Camo

Prints are by far the most exciting to see each year. 2023 had its outbreak in bows; clothing prints, hair pins, and more. This year, we saw a comeback of a couple of prints: camouflage and leopard prints.

Camouflage: Once a streetwear staple, camo has taken a more delicate route this year. Blending with a few laces and florals, and feminine silhouettes, makes it more versatile and wearable beyond just urban fashion.

Leopard Print: The early 2000s influenced much of 2024's fashion trends. This bold print never seems to fade from style. Whether it be tops, coats, or even pants, a leopard print is always a good statement piece, adding a fierce and fun element to anyone's closet!

Jeans: Flared & Baggy

Denim trends in this past year were heavily inspired by the early 2000s, keeping flared and baggy jeans mainstream.

Flared Jeans: Vintage-inspired flares were a standout this year, with variations ranging from distressed and button-pocket styles to simple, classic blue washes. Their flattering fit and effortless style made them a go-to choice for the day-to-day style.

Baggy Jeans: The popularity of oversized, relaxed jeans continued throughout 2024. Originally rooted in streetwear, this trend became even more widespread as baggy jeans were seamlessly incorporated into everyday fashion, often paired with fitted tops to balance the silhouette.

Cuts: Square & V-Line

A noticeable shift in necklines took place in 2024, with square and V-line cuts, my closet included.

Square Necklines: This structured neckline offers a versatile design, allowing it to be worn every season, making it the perfect go-to top.

V-Line Cuts: Deep V-cuts provide a flattering and elongating effect, making them a popular choice for every girl to wear!

2024 brought back a wave of nostalgia while adding a modern twist to each new trend. From fun playful prints to the shape of the bubble skirt, this past year had no shortage of intriguing styles. As we step into 2025, it will be exciting to see which trends will carry over and what new styles will emerge!