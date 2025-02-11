13 Songs for Every Mood and Moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Music is one of the most powerful and universal forms of art. No matter the mood—whether you’re looking for an uplifting anthem to brighten your day or a melancholic ballad to sit with your feelings—there’s always a song that fits. Personally, music isn’t just a background element in my life, it’s an essential part of my daily routine. From the moment I step out the door, my headphones are in; Whether it’s a quick walk to class or a walk into town, my steps are constantly accompanied by melodies and lyrics that set the tone for my day.

One of my favorite things about music is how it offers endless possibilities for curating an experience. Before I hit play, I always ask myself: What kind of vibe am I going for? Do I want to immerse myself in one artist? Dive into a specific album from start to finish? Or do I want to hit shuffle on one of my many playlists and see where the music takes me?

Lately, I’ve been absolutely obsessed with a mix of alternative and indie artists whose sound perfectly complements any activity—I can be studying, walking, or just lying in bed and letting the music wash over me. Some of my current favorites include Steve Lacy, Clairo, and The Marías, among others. Their unique styles blend dreamy instrumentals with raw, emotive lyrics, making their music the perfect companion for any moment.

Today, I want to share some of my top song recommendations—tracks that I’ve had on repeat. Whether you’re looking for something chill, introspective, or just sonically mesmerizing, I’ve got you covered.

Bags – Recorded At Electric Lady Studios, Clairo New Friend (feat. Eem Triplin), Malcolm Todd Paranoia, The Marias Steeeam, Shelly Show Me How, Men I Trust Cherry Wine – Live, Hozier Musta Been A Ghost, Proxima Parada Right Side of My Neck, Faye Webster Valentina, Daniel Caesar Add Up My Love, Clairo C U Girl, Steve Lacey Disciples, Tame Impala Flood, Hippo Campus

These 13 songs are some of my current favorites, and I truly encourage you to give them a listen! Each track has something special to offer. Music has an incredible way of transforming moments into something meaningful, adding depth and color to our daily lives. Whether you’re looking for something to study, a song to soundtrack a late-night drive, or just a new artist to fall in love with, I hope these recommendations resonate with you. So, put on your headphones, press play, and let the music take you wherever you need to go.