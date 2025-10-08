10 Activities To Get Into the Fall Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer has ended and autumn is here, meaning it’s time to throw on a knit sweater and sip on some warm apple cider. As the leaves start to change color and the weather becomes more brisk, we all just want to feel the cozy autumnal vibes. Here are 10 activities you can do to get into the fall mood:

Take a walk

This is a fairly simple activity that you can do if you want to get into the fall mood. Grab a couple of friends and just start walking. Enjoy the landscape around you, breathe in the fresh air, and take that much needed break from your homework. Immerse yourself in the nature around you by simply taking a scenic stroll.

Go Apple Picking

This is a staple fall activity and a must as we head into the fall season. Take a ride down to a local orchard and spend a day picking way too many apples than are necessary for one person. If you are looking for a recommendation, North Star Orchards is amazing not for its apple picking as well as its farm fresh produce and in-house bakery. Apple picking is perfect not only because it’s a fun and fall themed activity, but because at the end of the day you will have plenty of apples that you can bake with or just have for a quick snack!

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

his is another essential fall activity if you want to get into the fall mood. Go to a pumpkin patch and pick out the best looking pumpkin. They are great for decor or for carving, depending on if you are going for a cute autumnal or a spooky halloween look.

Go to a Cider Mill

Nothing sounds better than a good cup of hot apple cider and a cinnamon sugar donut. Taking a quick trip to a cider mill, a great one to visit near Colgate is Clinton Cider Mill, is the best way to fill that need for a yummy fall snack and soothing beverage.

Bake

If you don’t feel like going out or are stuck on campus, baking is a great activity that you can do right in your dorm’s kitchen. Use some of the apples you get from apple picking and make a crumble or maybe some pumpkin muffins, whatever dessert screams fall to you!

Cook A Hot Meal

This is fun to do with friends or alone, but making a nice hot dinner never fails to usher in the fall feels as the weather starts to cool down. Some soup, chili, or chicken pot pie are just a few examples of meals to start the fall season on the right track.

Watch a comfort show or movie

If you like to rot in bed, wrap yourself in a warm blanket and turn on your favorite fall show or movie. If you are looking for a recommendation, Gilmore Girls, Twilight, and Harry Potter are some cult classics.

Light a candle

This one’s pretty straightforward for those of you who want to be immersed in the scents of fall. Grab your favorite fall scented candle and light it for the ultimate cozy atmosphere.

read in bed

This is the perfect activity for any avid readers out there. Snuggle up under the covers, relax, and delve into your book. Whether it’s fantasy, romance, or dystopian, flipping through a good book with a steamy cup of coffee on your bedside table could never do you wrong.

decorate!