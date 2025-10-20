Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Ronald Woan distributed under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license
Colby | Culture

The Review Nobody Asked For: The Life of a Showgirl

Laila Clarke Student Contributor, Colby College
Just like a lot of people, I was excited to listen to The Life of a Showgirl. While this album was not my favorite, I’m hoping it’ll grow on me. When comparing this album to other TS albums, I give it a 5/10.

  1. The Fate of Ophelia: 9/10 – Favorite song by far. Folklore if Folklore was glittery and expensive.
  2. Elizabeth Taylor: 8.5/10 – Second best.
  3. Opalite: 8/10 – Good, not great. Sounds like a song that didn’t make the cut for Midnights.
  4. The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter): 7.5/10 – Enjoyable!
  5. Honey: 7/10 – Fine.
  6. Wi$h Li$t: 6.5/10 – Listening to this song once is enough.
  7. Actually Romantic: 6/10 – Lacks cohesion.
  8. Eldest Daughter: 4.5/10 – The boring, preppy cousin of You’re On Your Own, Kid.
  9. Ruin the Friendship: 4/10 – Meh.
  10. Wood: 3/10 – Weird. Otherworldly. Outlandish. Dreadful.
  11. Cancelled! – 1/10 – No.
  12. Father Figure: 1/10 – I pretend this song does not exist.
