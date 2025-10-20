The Review Nobody Asked For: The Life of a Showgirl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colby chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Just like a lot of people, I was excited to listen to The Life of a Showgirl. While this album was not my favorite, I’m hoping it’ll grow on me. When comparing this album to other TS albums, I give it a 5/10.
- The Fate of Ophelia: 9/10 – Favorite song by far. Folklore if Folklore was glittery and expensive.
- Elizabeth Taylor: 8.5/10 – Second best.
- Opalite: 8/10 – Good, not great. Sounds like a song that didn’t make the cut for Midnights.
- The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter): 7.5/10 – Enjoyable!
- Honey: 7/10 – Fine.
- Wi$h Li$t: 6.5/10 – Listening to this song once is enough.
- Actually Romantic: 6/10 – Lacks cohesion.
- Eldest Daughter: 4.5/10 – The boring, preppy cousin of You’re On Your Own, Kid.
- Ruin the Friendship: 4/10 – Meh.
- Wood: 3/10 – Weird. Otherworldly. Outlandish. Dreadful.
- Cancelled! – 1/10 – No.
- Father Figure: 1/10 – I pretend this song does not exist.