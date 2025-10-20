Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
red haired witch saying I'll put a spell on you
20 Movies To Watch This Halloween

Laila Clarke Student Contributor, Colby College
This list is a combination of classics, niche films, and new must-watch movies for your Halloween party.

  1. X Trilogy (Pearl, X, Maxxxine)
  2. Coraline
  3. Candyman
  4. Sleepaway Camp
  5. Friday the 13th
  6. Orphan
  7. I Know What You Did Last Summer
  8. There’s Someone Inside Your House
  9. An American Crime
  10. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
  11. A Nightmare on Elm Street
  12. Frankenstein
  13. Sinners
  14. Jaws
  15. I Saw the TV Glow
  16. Smile 2
  17. Halloween
  18. Fear Street
  19. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
  20. Dracula
Laila Clarke

Colby '26

laila is a student at colby college. she is studying american studies (government/environment concentration) and astronomy. laila has been writing for a newspaper since high school. she is extremely interested in journalism and photography. when laila is not writing articles, she is playing soccer, doing physics problem sets, reading books, watching gilmore girls, or volunteering with an orchestra.