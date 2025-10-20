20 Movies To Watch This Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colby chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This list is a combination of classics, niche films, and new must-watch movies for your Halloween party.
- X Trilogy (Pearl, X, Maxxxine)
- Coraline
- Candyman
- Sleepaway Camp
- Friday the 13th
- Orphan
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- An American Crime
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Jaws
- I Saw the TV Glow
- Smile 2
- Halloween
- Fear Street
- Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
- Dracula