A Cumulative Dream Harbor Review (Books 1–5)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colby chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

🎃🍂 The Pumpkin Spice Café: 4/5

The cutest autumnal story that reminded me of Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls. A coffee shop owner, Jeanie, and a farmer, Logan, have an adorable romance with a grumpy x sunshine dynamic.

☀️📖 The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore: 4/5

The second book is a mystery, summer romance between two of Logan’s friends: Hazel, a bookseller, and Noah, a fisherman. My favorite trope in this book was opposites attract.

🎄☃️ The Christmas Tree Farm: 2.5/5

This one, while not my favorite, was still somewhat enjoyable. Jeanie’s brother, Bennett, falls in love with a Christmas tree farm owner, Kira. I despise winter, and this book was not cute enough for me to fall in love with the season.

🍓🥞 The Strawberry Patch Pancake House: 3.75/5

I truly see myself in Archer. He’s a grumpy, world-renowned chef who needs help raising his kid, which forces him to hire Iris. The single-dad x nanny trope is the reason for the lower rating, but the idea of the found family is endearing.

🥐🍁 The Gingerbread Bakery: 4/5

As soon as I was introduced to Annie, the bakery owner, and Mac, the bartender, in the first book, I knew I wanted more. The two main tropes in this book are second chance romance and enemies to lovers. As someone who holds grudges like Annie, I enjoyed reading this book.

🌼💐 The Daisy Chain Flower Shop: TBD

This book is going to be released in May 2026, and I can truly say I am excited. As much as I like the original trio of Jeanie, Hazel, and Annie, I am ready to get to know the other characters in this town. Why does Daisy have such bad luck with romance?

⭐️ Overall Rating: 3.75/5