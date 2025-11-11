Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Colby | Culture

5 fall drinks to get from your campus coffeehouse

Laila Clarke Student Contributor, Colby College
Cinnamon roll

Order a latte or chai and ask for vanilla flavoring and cinnamon on top!

Frankenstein

Order a hot chocolate with pistachio flavoring for a spooky treat.

Caramel Apple

Order caramel syrup and apple flavoring in your latte or drink of choice!

Ghost

Order a mocha with white chocolate and whipped cream.

Vampire

Order a mocha or hot chocolate with cherry flavoring.

Laila Clarke

Colby '26

laila is a student at colby college. she is studying american studies (government/environment concentration) and astronomy. laila has been writing for a newspaper since high school. she is extremely interested in journalism and photography. when laila is not writing articles, she is playing soccer, doing physics problem sets, reading books, watching gilmore girls, or volunteering with an orchestra.