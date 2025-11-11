5 fall drinks to get from your campus coffeehouse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colby chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Cinnamon roll
Order a latte or chai and ask for vanilla flavoring and cinnamon on top!
Frankenstein
Order a hot chocolate with pistachio flavoring for a spooky treat.
Caramel Apple
Order caramel syrup and apple flavoring in your latte or drink of choice!
Ghost
Order a mocha with white chocolate and whipped cream.
Vampire
Order a mocha or hot chocolate with cherry flavoring.