5 fall drinks to get from your campus coffeehouse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colby chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cinnamon roll

Order a latte or chai and ask for vanilla flavoring and cinnamon on top!

Frankenstein

Order a hot chocolate with pistachio flavoring for a spooky treat.

Caramel Apple

Order caramel syrup and apple flavoring in your latte or drink of choice!

Ghost

Order a mocha with white chocolate and whipped cream.

Vampire

Order a mocha or hot chocolate with cherry flavoring.