Winter Trends That Should Make a Comeback

The world of fashion is ever-evolving; trends come and go quickly, and with the rise of fast-fashion and micro-trends, things change rapidly now more than ever. Though winter weather is harsh and unpleasant, it has one redeeming quality: the outfits. Known as “sweater weather,” everyone loves fur boots, scarves, and knit tops for the frosty climates. As December approaches, let’s review trends of the past that are perfect for the chilly temperatures!

letterman jackets

Letterman jackets are no doubt a garment we see all the time on TV, but far less frequently in person. These jackets have been an iconic part of American fashion for what feels like forever, but in recent years, they’ve faded from the limelight. With their chunky silhouettes and potential for customization, you can get creative with these pieces. Furthermore, they are traditionally made of durable fabrics, including wool, cotton, and leather. These warm materials make a letterman jacket an essential item to add to your collection this season!

Leggings Under shorts or ripped jeans

A defining element of the 2014 Tumblr grunge look, leggings under jeans provide a nostalgic feeling. This look, however, does not need to be a thing of the past. Winter is the season to layer, and while it gives some edge to an outfit, it also allows you to wear shorts or ripped jeans without sacrificing comfort in the cold. Leggings layered under another pair of bottoms adds dimension to an outfit and makes a statement, but also has a practical application.

Leg warmers

A staple of the 80s, leg warmers have commented themselves in fashion history. Leg warmers can be layered with tights, boots, and any other pants to give an outfit more character. Though calf-warmers would be a more suitable name for them, as they only cover part of leg, this is a great accessory that not only looks cute but helps keep you a little warmer in bitter winter weather.

Messy buns

Messy buns made a name for themselves in the 1990s, and stayed a popular hairstyle for some time. However, in recent years, the famed clean girl aesthetic has become all the rage. A key element of the clean girl look is a tight and slick bun, known as a slick-back. These have taken the crown from messy buns. A quick, low effort hairstyle is great for protecting your hair from unforgiving winter winds or preventing it from getting tangled in layers of hats, hoods, and scarves. The messy bun is a simple, easy look that can match any classic winter garb.

Oversized clothing

While wearing an outfit that consists of only bagging clothes is not the most flattering, the opposite is also true. An outfit made up of only fitted clothing is just as boring as one that is 100% baggy. As a general fashion tip, consider this rule: where an outfit does not have color, it must have texture, and where it does not have texture, it must have volume. When building an outfit, balance is key. If we eliminate baggy silhouettes, there’s a risk of losing any variance in the shape of an outfit. This winter, a fitted turtleneck paired with wide leg pants or a fitted top paired with a chunky cardigan and leggings, while simple, will certainly be an eye-catcher.

Ripped jeans

Another fad of the mid to late 2010s, ripped jeans can scarcely be found on racks in the mall any longer. While they’ve had significant time to shine, distressed pants are a great way to add more individuality to an outfit. Regular jeans can become repetitive, they generally all appear very similar to each other, and are a garment people wear almost everyday. Ripped jeans give something that is basic a little more character, and by preserving them, we can all develop more creative looks this winter.

high boots

Going all the way back to the 1960s, any winter is incomplete without a trusty pair of boots. However, if you want to make a statement, a pair of boots that are knee length, or even over the knee if you are especially bold, are the ideal option. Though Uggs are all the rage at the moment, and rightfully so, a pair of high boots can give an edge to a look. Additionally, they add another layer of warmth. This bold choice can spice up any outfit, whether simple or maximalist.

CHunky shoes

Throughout the years, we’ve seen countless shoes in the hot seat. From Birkenstocks to Air Force 1s, the trending shoe is always changing. However, one thing has become evident throughout past years: chunky shoes are out. Platforms, heels, and wedges have begun to get replaced by sleek and simple footwear. Chunky shoes add character to an outfit, and what footwear is better for traversing thick snow than a pair of clunky boots? Big shoes are iconic and add to a look, making them a great item to re-emerge in the fashion scene this winter.

Slip dresses

While these dresses offer a simple look, layered with our favorite winter staples, they can be a very versatile item. Picture a thin, solid color slip dress layered over a fitted turtleneck, finished with a pair of stockings and Mary-Janes. While this is just an example, slip dresses offer so many potential uses that letting them go out of style would be a waste, as there are so many possibilities, regardless of season.

waistcoats

Waistcoats are an incredible item for layering, and winter is the ideal time to mix and match. This accessory has been on the up and up in fashion trends for the past few years; a full emergence is due anytime now. Waistcoats can be worn casually with pants, or dressed up with a skirt and pantyhose. With such versatility, this a perfect item to make it big this winter.

Embracing yourself

Regardless of trends, fashion is a form of self-expression. That can be exhibited through following the trends closely or thinking outside of the box. Cold weather is the perfect time to experiment with layering and outfit formation, so be yourself! Trends are a small part of fashion, creativity is also essential to building an outfit you love. No matter what’s considered “in” or “out” this season, wear something that makes you feel like you!