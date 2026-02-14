Top 5 Must-Do Valentine’s Day DIY Crafts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ready to start crafting for your loved ones for Valentine’s Day? These ultra-cute crafts are perfect for a thoughtful, personalized present!

Jar OF “Pick-Me-Ups” Valentine’s Day Craft

Grab a jar and a ton of paper- whether it be cutting up flash cards, or snipping some copy paper, anything will do. Write sweet notes inside, and then fold it up. Place them into the jar, decorate the jar a bit, and you’ve got a jar of sweetness that are 0 calories to consume! Draw on your notes too for a little effort that goes a long way.

Forever Flowers For Your Valentine

Want a flower that lasts forever? Make it with anything that’s NOT an actual flower! Whether it be knitting, crocheting, or origami, roses made like this are sure to last. You can even draw some roses, although tracing them might be better for those who are less artistically inclined!

DIY KISS Mark VALENTINE’S Day HOODIE

This super-viral gift involves three things- a plain hoodie, some bold lipstick, and plenty of kisses! Put some tape into whatever shape you like, and kiss until the shape is filled with your kisses. Most people choose a heart!

For some added decorative flair, use gold and black fabric paint for extra detail work, like adding your initials, outlining the shape, or writing your anniversary date.

MUSEUM OF US – DIY VALENTINE’S PICTURE GALLERY

Another on the list of super cute and popular options for gifts, this one involves getting a 3D frame (there needs to be space between the glass and the back), plenty of pictures of you and your loved one, tiny picture frames, and then minifigures for maximum. As a bonus, add lights to the top so you can turn it on and off, introducing an additional interactive element!

To make this delightful gift, glue your pictures into your tiny frames, and then glue them to the back of the 3D frame. Add in some tiny people looking at the frames and potentially some benches, and you’ve made a beautiful museum of your favorite photos together. I love adding some battery-powered string lights into the frame as well- it truly makes the craft feel like another dimension.

VALENTINE’s DAY LOVE COUPONS

A quick and sweet craft that puts off the work for later, you can make coupons for your partners and friends to redeem! All it takes is some paper and commitment, and you can make some charming coupons that people can redeem. There are plenty of things you can write- from spicy to sweet, here are some of my favorites:

Redo! (If something goes wrong or your partner does something upsetting, they can use this card to playfully say they messed up and try again!)

Breakfast in bed!

Massage!

Kisses anywhere you want!

Movie Night!

Dinner on me!

Impromptu Date!

Be creative! What would your partner like? You can write anything down, after all, and that applies to every other craft, as well. Make it in a way that your partner would love it!

If you’re nervous about the crafts going wrong, just remember, it’s the thought that counts! Have fun with it, and don’t be afraid to try again.

Happy Valentine’s Day, folks!

Joey, out.