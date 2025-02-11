The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who?

When Rome’s emperor declared single men made better soldiers, he forbid young men to be married. A priest, Valentine, married young couples in secret, which led to his death. It is rumored that before his death he signed a letter “From your Valentine”, a sign off that remains popular today.

When?

It was thought that the holiday was in February in honor of Valentine’s death. However, another idea to make Valentine’s Day the 14th of February was because it was the beginning of birds mating season.

Cupid

While much of Valentine’s Day is closely related to Rome, Cupid comes from Greek mythology. He was the Greek god of love, it is debated who his parents are.

the holiday

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in several countries and gained traction starting in the 17th century. As the Holiday progressed, it became the signature activity to send letters or small gifts to friends and family.