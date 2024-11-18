The Best Holiday-Themed Cocktails and Mocktails for the Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are the perfect excuse to throw a festive party, but being in college means being fun AND affordable are our top priorities. You don’t have to spend a fortune to serve up some delicious, holiday themed drinks that will keep your guests buzzing. Whether you’re looking for boozy or non-alcoholic options, we’ve got you covered with simple, budget friendly recipes that are sure to impress!

Cranberry Ginger fizz (Alcoholic)

This sparkling cocktail is bright, refreshing, and super festive thanks to the beautiful red cranberry and fizzy ginger beer. It’s easy to make and the flavors absolutely scream holiday cheer.

Ingredients: 2oz vodka; 1 oz cranberry juice; 1/2oz lime juice; 3oz ginger beer; ice; fresh cranberries for garnishing; lime wedges for garnishing

Instructions: 1. Fill a glass with ice. 2. Add vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice. 3. Top with ginger beer and gently stir. 4. Garnish with a lime and fresh cranberries.

Peppermint chocolate marinti (Alcoholic)

Nothings says “winter holiday season” like something peppermint mocha flavored. This indulgent drink will make your guests feel like they’re sipping on a dessert right out of their cups.

Ingredients: 1oz vodka; 1oz mint liqueur; 1oz chocolate liqueur; 1oz heavy cream or milk; crushed dandy canes for garnishing; optional: chocolate syrup

Instructions: 1. Fill a shaker with ice, vodka, both flavored liqueurs and the cream. 2. Shake well until chilled. 3. Strain into a chilled martini glass. 4. Drizzle chocolate syrup around the edge of the glass and garnish with the crushed candy cane pieces for a festive touch.

Apple Cider Mimosa (alcoholic)

The classic mimosa with a cozy, autumnal upgrade? Apple cider makes this drink perfect for brunches or early evening fall parties and only takes a few ingredients to whip up.

Ingredients: 3oz apple cider; 3oz sparkling wine or Prosecco; a dash of cinnamon; apple slices for garnishing

Instructions: 1. Pour apple cider into a champagne flute, about halfway. 2. Top with sparkling wine/Prosecco. 3. Sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon on top and garnish with an apple slice.

Citrus rosemary spritz (Non-alocholic)

Your sober guests won’t be left out of the fun with this fresh and fragrant spirits. The combination of citrus and rosemary gives it a perfect sophisticated, festive flare.

Ingredients: 2oz orange juice; 2oz lemon juice; 3oz sparkling water or club soda; 1tsp honey or agave syrup; fresh sprig of rosemary; orange slices for garnishing

Instructions: 1. Combine orange and lemon juices in a glass. 2. Add honey or agave syrup to sweeten the drink. 3. Fill the glass with ice and top with the sparkling water or club soda. 4. Gently stir, then garnish with rosemary and orange slices.

Cranberry Mule (Non-alcoholic)

A non-alcoholic version of a Moscow Mule is tart, tangy, and full of holiday spirit, all in one sip.

Ingredients: 3oz cranberry juice; 1/2oz lime juice; 3oz ginger beer; fresh cranberries for garnishing; lime wedge for garnishing

Instructions: 1. Fill a copper mug or highball glass with ice. 2. Add cranberry and lime juice. 3. Top with ginger beer and gently stir. 4. Garnish with cranberries and a lime wedge.

Sparkling pomegrante lemonade (non-alcoholic)

This sparkling mocktail is super simple, but feels quite fancy. The pomegranate adds color and flavor, while the lemonade keeps things tangy and refreshing.

Ingredients: 3oz pomegranate juice; 3oz lemonade; 3oz sparkling water or club soda; 1tsp honey or simple syrup; pomegranate seeds for garnishing; lemon slices for garnishing

Instructions: 1. Combine pomegranate juice and lemonade in a glass. 2. Add honey or simple syrup to taste. 3. Top with sparkling water or club soda. 4. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and lemon slices.