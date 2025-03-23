Spring into Flavor: Light, Fun, and Sweet Recipes to Savor the Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here, and with it comes an abundance of fresh, vibrant ingredients that are perfect for creating light and fun dishes that celebrate the season. From sweet berries to tender greens, spring is the time to enjoy lighter meals and refreshing drinks that capture the essence of the new season. Whether you’re hosting a spring brunch, enjoying a picnic in the park, or simply craving something sweet, these recipes will leave you feeling fresh and energized. Let’s dive into some easy-to-make, delicious dishes and beverages that’ll make you fall in love with spring all over again!

1. Berry Citrus Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing

Why it’s perfect for spring: Springtime brings a bounty of fresh berries—think strawberries, raspberries, blueberries—and juicy citrus fruits, like oranges and grapefruits. This salad is light, refreshing, and bursting with vibrant colors.

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

1 orange, peeled and segmented

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 cup mint leaves

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lime juice

Zest of 1 lime

Recipe Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine all the berries and citrus segments. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, lime juice, and lime zest until well combined. Drizzle the honey-lime dressing over the fruit and toss gently to coat. Garnish with fresh mint leaves before serving.

2. Lemon-Infused Coconut Water Iced tea

Why its perfect for spring: Coconut water is hydrating and light, making it perfect for the warmer months. Paired with lemon and a refreshing iced tea base, this beverage is a true springtime treat.

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut water

1 cup brewed green tea (cooled)

Juice of 1 lemon

1-2 tbsp honey or agave syrup (optional)

Ice cubes

Lemon slices and fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Brew the green tea and let it cool. In a large pitcher, combine the coconut water, cooled tea, and lemon juice. Stir in honey or agave syrup to sweeten if desired. Serve over ice and garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves.

3. Strawberry Shortcake skewers

Why its perfect for spring: These mini strawberry shortcake skewers are a playful and fun twist on the classic dessert. They’re easy to make and perfect for sharing at a spring picnic or party.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

1 package angel food cake, cut into cubes

1 cup whipped cream or coconut whipped cream (for a dairy-free option)

Fresh mint for garnish

Skewers

Instructions:

Alternate threading strawberries and angel food cake cubes onto skewers. Once all skewers are assembled, top with a dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with fresh mint and serve immediately.

4. Veggie and Hummus spring rolls

Why its perfect for spring: These fresh spring rolls are a light, healthy, and fun way to enjoy the seasonal veggies that are in abundance during spring. Serve with a tangy peanut dipping sauce for extra flavor!

Ingredients:

8-10 rice paper wrappers

1 cup cucumber, julienned

1 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh herbs (mint, cilantro, or basil)

1/2 avocado, sliced

1/4 cup hummus (for spreading on the wrappers)

1/4 cup peanut butter (for the dipping sauce)

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

Instructions:

Fill a shallow dish with warm water and dip each rice paper wrapper in the water for about 10 seconds until softened. Lay the wrapper flat and spread a thin layer of hummus in the center. Layer the veggies and herbs on top of the hummus, followed by a slice of avocado. Roll the wrapper tightly, folding in the sides as you go. For the dipping sauce, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil until smooth. Serve the spring rolls with the dipping sauce on the side.

5. Peach and mint sorbet

Why its perfect for spring: Peaches are in season during the spring, and this sorbet is a light and refreshing way to enjoy the juicy fruit. The mint adds an unexpected pop of freshness.

Ingredients:

4 ripe peaches, peeled and diced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar or honey (adjust for sweetness)

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, blend the peaches, mint leaves, water, and sugar until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish or ice cream maker. If using a dish, place the mixture in the freezer and stir every 30 minutes to break up ice crystals until it reaches a sorbet consistency (about 3-4 hours). If using an ice cream maker, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for making sorbet. Serve chilled with a sprig of mint.

6. Apricot Almond breakfast bars

Why its perfect for spring: Apricots come into season in early spring, and when combined with oats and almonds, they make for a perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack that’s both nutritious and delicious.

Ingredients:

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions: