The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

Spring is a time of growth and evaluation. It’s when the plants, animals, and other living things begin to come back to the world after its deep sleep in winter. It’s a beautiful time of progress. But sometimes we have obstacles in our journey that only stay because of familiarity and habit. Let’s explore ta few things we should spring clean for better mental health and more space for new experiences!

clothing

The first thing I recommend to look through would be clothing. I feel like over the years I’ve kept and bought so many clothes and don’t wear them at all. We keep clothing because it holds memory like everything in our lives. And because you may remember the day you bought that particular piece. Or you may hold onto a whole outfit because of the great day you had when you wore it. But if it’s simply holding space in your closet, you should make room for new memories, aka new cute clothes!!

items

Some of the clutter in your life may be from having too many items in your space. We hold onto items because they might have sentimental value or they’re just something that you like. But as someone who has seen hoarders first hand, it’s good to go through your stuff once in a while. Some things we can live without, keep the important stuff of course! The thoughts and feelings you got comfort from with these items will still be there with you even if the object is gone.

people

It may sound strange to look at “throwing away” people, but it is good to evaluate some relationships you have. We keep people around because variety in people is comfort. But sometimes in that variety are relationships that aren’t very healthy. We hang onto people for so many reasons, but those excuses also help us see past the one toxic reasons they should go. This time of year is great for letting go and moving on!

living Space

I will stress the absolute important of keeping a clean and healthy living area. We tend to keep a lot of comfortable things near us for so many years a before realizing maybe we should throw that away. Where you eat, sleep, and relax is the most intimate and special area, so you should show it some love and kept it neat!

Do not feel pressured to start with a clean slate and throw everything away. Things are important to us and that’s okay. It is an all about the evaluation. Really think about it. And like I said, it’s about the memory and feelings of what you’re letting go. That emotional and love stays in your mind forever.