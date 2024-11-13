Self Care During the Holidays: How to Manage Stress and Stay Balanced

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but if we’re being honest, for many of us, the season comes with a lot of stress and upset. Between finals, family obligations, and the constant pressure to keep up with holiday expectations, it starts to feel like the holidays are more about managing chaos than they are about enjoying any peace. But hear me out, it doesn’t have to be this way! Here are some tips on how to manage the holiday hustle and bustle, while also making time for self care so you can stay balanced during this busy, and likely overwhelming, time of year.

Set realistic Expectations

Too often, we put pressure on ourselves to make the holidays perfect, but this can lead to burnout pretty easily. Whether you’re trying to plan the perfect family gathering, buying the best gift for everyone, or managing a packed social calendar, the key to to set realistic expectations. Make sure to recognize that is okay if things don’t turn out perfect. Give yourself permission to skip certain activities if they’re adding unnecessary stress into you life, or if you simply don’t have the energy.

Prioritize your health

Self care isn’t just bubble baths and face masks; its about taking care of your physical and mental health. During the holidays, it can be easy to neglect things like sleep, healthy eating, or exercise, but these habits can then increase your stress and make it all worse.

Sleep: You should be aiming for 7-8 hours a night. A lack of sleep can make it harder to concentrate, especially if you have things like finals on your plate. Don’t have a lack of sleep letting you feel irritable and run down.

Exercise: Even if you’re short on time, you should work on finding small ways to move your body. Go for a walk, try a quick yoga session, or do a 10 minute home workout. Exercise helps reduce stress and is a great mood booster!

Nutrition: While it can be quite tempting to indulge in things like desserts or comfort foods, maintaining a balanced diet is key. You don’t have to give up everything that tastes good, just eat in moderations and nutritiously to keep your body energized and feeling your best.

Set Boundaries and Say no

Self care during the holidays means learning to say no (and not feeling guilty about it!). Whether you’re declining an invitation to a party or setting limits when it comes to family activities, you don’t have to overextend yourself just to make everyone else happy. Setting boundaries is a form of self respect and it will help you to maintain a sense of balance in your personal life. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to say no. Let people know that while you appreciate the thought of the invitation or request, you need time to yourself. Saying no doesn’t make you selfish, it makes you a healthy individual who’s able to be fully present for the things that truly matter to them.

Mindfulness and Relaxtion techniques

Incorporating even just a few minutes of mindfulness into each day can help you to calm you mind and reduce anxiety.

Deep Breathing: The practice of deep breathing exercises help calm the nervous system. Inhale for four second, hold for four seconds, then exhale for four seconds. Repeat this several times when trying to ground oneself.

Meditation: It’s helpful to start with short meditation sessions if its something you’re new to. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer guided meditations that can help you to destress and center yourself.

Moderation socializing

While we already covered how you don’t want to over-commit yourself to activities, socializing and spending the holiday season with friends and family and be an importance source of joy. Don’t forget to make time for the people who make you feel supported, happy, loved, and relaxed. If family gatherings or big parties tend to feel draining or too overwhelming for you, try smaller, more intimate get togethers. Or plan something fun that helps you unwind, like a holiday movie enjoyed with a friend, hot cocoa with a sibling, or a cozy dinner with a roommate. Surround yourself with the people who help you recharge, not those who drain you.