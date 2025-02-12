The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a hopeless romantic, I, of course, went through a major rom-com phase. And since, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, I would like to offer my expertise on which I think are universally loved and should be watched on Valentine’s Day. These movies are perfect for a nice night in with your special someone or a fun girls night!

how to lose a guy in ten days

How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, one of my personal favorites and one of the first romantic comedies I ever watched. Kate Hudson stars as a witty magazine writer attempting to write an article on what NOT to do in a relationship. In the spirit of authenticity, she decides to pick a man to date and slowly drive him crazy with mistakes people always absentmindedly make in relationships. However, the man she chooses has a ulterior motive. The man she chose, a advertiser played by Mathew McConaughey, has a deal with his coworkers that he can make any woman fall in love with him. If he succeeds, his boss with let him lead an advertisement on diamonds. She’s trying to steer him away from her, but he’s trying to make her fall in love. This movie is full of funny antics, relatable moments, and classic mistakes we can all attest to making in relationships!

crazy, stupid, love

Starring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling is the absolute perfect movie to watch this holiday. It’s all in the title, it’s about the whirlwind of joy and, sometimes, defeat that is love. Steve Carell and Julianne Moore star as parents who are going through a divorce. However, the husband is still deeply in love with his wife and falls into a deep depression on how to get over this loss. With the help of Ryan Gosling‘s character, a club-bouncing player, he aids the husband in getting his fire back and feeling confident in himself. Yet after everything, he still peruses his soon-to-be divorced partner. This movie shows the story of love like no other, with interconnecting plot lines and twists and turns, this is a feel good movie you will come back to over and over.

10 things i hate about you

A 90s throwback, 10 Things I Hate About You is for all those enemies to lovers fans. Featuring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, a high school students longs to date his crush, but her father won’t let her date until her older sister does… and she shows no signs of starting. The hopeless highschooler decides to pay a classmate to get into a relationship with the older sister. As you would imagine, miscommunication, misunderstanding, betrayal, and love ensue. A rebel feminist girl attempting to be courted by a roguishly handsome boy who infuriates her, what more could you want?

she’s the man

She’s the Man is loosely based on the Shakespeare play, Twelfth Night, a story about a woman who pretends to be her brother and ultimately falls for someone as her brother. She’s the Man features Amanda Bynes as a young soccer player whose women’s team cannot play due to lack of funding. Upon finding out her brother is leaving for a couple months without their family’s knowledge, she decides to take his place in a sleep away school and join the men’s soccer team by pretending to be her brother. However, she did not plan to fall in love with the team’s captain, played by Channing Tatum, or how difficult it would be to get everyone to think you’re a man. If you want a hilarious take on Shakespeare’s classic then this is perfect for you.

valentine’s Day

How can I talk about Valentine’s Day and rom-coms without mentioning Valentine’s Day (the movie). Valentine’s Day is about different plots between different people that are all somehow connected and entangled. It’s about all the different types of love that exist and celebrating them all. The movie’s entire run time is the course of one Valentine’s Day with all it’s madness and passion. It also has a stacked cast with the talents of Ashton Kutcher, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Gardner, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Emma Roberts, Patrick Dempsey, George Lopez, Queen Latifah, Kathy Bates, and more. A lot of names I know, but I promise it’s worth it!