Predictions and Results on the End of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Summer isn’t the same without The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series that took the world by storm is now coming to a close. With a short run of three seasons, the show has accumulated an enormous fan following that has been watching closely every Wednesday. We have all been anxiously awaiting who Belly Conklin will choose. CNU Her Campus had some predictions about how the finale would play out. Let’s see some of our chapter’s predictions! Then let’s see if they were right! SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Who Will Belly end up with?

Our entire chapter has unanimously decided that Belly will end up with Conrad. No one voted for Team Jeremiah, and everyone assumed that Belly would not choose a new character, such as Benito. It is safe to say that we are all proudly Team Conrad!

How Does everyone think the series will end?

Paige: I think (and am praying) that Steven and Taylor will have the ending they deserve…maybe potential wedding?? I believe that Belly will end up with Conrad and that the last episode is going to be a flash forward of their life together in the future. I think Jeremiah will not get a happy ending or he will find someone who has the same views and personality as him (and is frankly a not so great person as well).

Samantha: That Connie and belly will be together because it’s what Susana wanted.

Shannon: I think Conrad and Belly will end up together, at the end of the season, I think Steven and Taylor will probably also be together by the end. I also hope that for everyone else’s sake, Jere stays single.

Hannah T: I think it’ll be bittersweet but overall positive for everyone, and that Belly and Conrad will end up together.

Hannah M: I think since they planned to have her end up with Connie if they didn’t get picked up they will, but I REALLY wanna see Jere and Belly rebuild their friendship because they truly were best friends at a point and even though I didn’t like their romantic relationship it was sad to watch them lose that. I want them all to have happy endings though!

Zoe: I really hope Conrad and Belly get together. For SO LONG I had been Team Jeremiah, but after all the Cabo business, I really can’t stand him. I’ve been turned fully Team Conrad. And I better see my girl Taylor get a happy ending with her mans. I also hope Laurel finds peace and happiness, she deserves it!

RESULTS!

The finale featured a dual storyline, one where Conrad and Belly spend time in Paris while Jeremiah and the others prep for his debut as a chef. In the end, it seemed like everyone got a happy ending. Belly and Conrad did end up together! After a steamy night featuring a fight, Belly followed her heart and chose Conrad. Jeremiah’s debut was a success. He also took another chance on love with Denise. Taylor declared her love by agreeing to move to San Francisco with Steven, where his new job would soon begin. And all the parents seemed content and happy.

My Honest thoughts

I felt like the ending was rushed. While I am happy with the results and wouldn’t change a thing about where everyone ends up, I would’ve liked to have seen more.

The season felt disorganized. More than half the season was about the buildup to the wedding, which felt odd because the most important parts were after the wedding. The episode after the wedding where Belly is in Paris and Jeremiah is dealing with the aftermath of heartbreak feels like a filler. It doesn’t add much to the story. Then the final episode feels like they’re packing so much into this hour but also not enough.

I was happy to see Belly and Conrad reconnect, but we barely see them as a couple afterwards. I felt like Steven and Taylor’s storyline was unnecessary. The whole idea of them fighting then making up felt repetitive. I loved that Jeremiah found comfort and love again in Denise. I felt like Denise was a well developed character that we all could cheer for. However, their introduction as a couple in the finale episode felt hurried. I think they should’ve allowed room for them to gain chemistry in previous episodes.

My last thought: a reunion with everyone in Cousins would’ve tied a bow on the whole series. The series wasn’t just about Conrad and Belly’s romance. It was also about the other characters and their connections to each other. We never see a reunion with Taylor and Belly or Belly and her parents. We never get a solid Conrad, Jeremiah, and Steven moment either. I felt like even just a shot of them gathering and smiling at the Cousins house would’ve worked nicely.

movie???

Another shock after the finale! A movie to conclude the series was announced. This was a big surprise. I’m assuming this is why it all felt rushed. I’m honestly not sure what my thoughts are. While I’ve loved the series for a long time, I’m not sure a movie is a good idea. I still intend to watch it and see how things play out, but I also think a couple more episodes in the final season could’ve worked better. The movie seems like a ploy to get more money. It feels forced and a bit silly. But I’m also hoping that what they were lacking with the last episode will be redeemed by the movie.