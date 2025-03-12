The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, the concept of “signature scents” has gone viral, with each person trying to establish a scent that is uniquely theirs, taking it upon themselves to mix perfumes they think combine scents well and commit to it everyday. However, some scents are far more popular than others. While Sol de Janeiro and Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent smell beautiful, when someone is wearing it, their perfume is easily identifiable. For some, this is perfectly fine, but others desire have a desire to smell distinctive. Scent and memory are very closely tied together, so having a unique scent is a great way to leave a lasting impression.

how perfume works

Every perfume is comprised of notes, which are singular scents within the overall fragrance of one perfume. Every perfume has top, middle, and base notes. The top notes are what the nose smells when the perfume is first applied. However, throughout the duration of the wear, the scent evolves, as the scent absorbs into the skin, the top notes fade and bring out the middle notes, which are truly the heart of the perfume, and can be compared to the chorus of a song. Finally, the base notes of the perfume are what last the longest and lie under all the other notes within the scent. Base notes are often the most plain, setting the middle and top notes up for success. When two or more notes work together to create a singular scent, it is called a chord. By echoing music terminology in the vocabulary used to discuss perfumery, it provides an acknowledgment to how perfumes, just like songs, tell stories.

The idea of a signature scent can be a little excessive in a scientific sense, because perfume smells differently on each person’s skin. The pH of someone’s skin, as well as other elements of chemical composition directly impact how a perfume evolves for each specific person. Therefore, even if everyone wore the exact same perfume, it would smell slightly different on each person. However, for many this small difference is not enough of a substitute for a memorable and well-crafted signature scent.

scent families

The key to establishing a signature scent is mixing to create something unique. A scent family is a collection of scents that complement each other or match. An example of a scent family is the lines that Bath and Body Works sells, for most of their fragrances, one can purchase a body wash, body lotion, body mist, and perfume for the same scent. Recently, they’ve even began to sell shampoo and conditioner in their best selling fragrances. However, no one needs to go out and spend large quantities of money an entire line of one scent, scent families can be crafted by hand with a little effort and customized to your preferences and budgets.

The first step to establishing a scent family’s starts with analyzing the notes and chords of a perfume. Specifically decide what draws you to the scent, and identify which note stand out to you. From there, do some research on other fragrances that emphasize that note. Sniff them if possible so you know exactly how they would mix! From there, you can hand-select lotions, powders, and perfumes that work perfectly to gather based on your preferences!

Scent bubbles

A scent bubble is exactly what it sounds like: it’s the scent surrounding you based on the way it has been applied and layered. The most common perfume application involves spraying it on the wrist and pulse points on the neck. While pulse points are important to hit in perfume application, many use less perfume than they should for longevity. Just like makeup, the base in which you apply your scents is vital.

Your scent bubble starts with your body wash, by selecting a soap that goes with your perfume. It gives a strong base to lock-in your scent, and this applies to lotion as well. For an extra boost, you can also add a scented body oil, body mist, or hair mist to fully immerse yourself in the fragrance; hair hold scent differently than skin, often for longer and with more potency.

When applying your perfume, aim for your heat points. This includes the insides of your elbows, the back of your neck, behind your knees, and the stomach and chest. These points well disperse the scent most efficiently and soak in more, causing it to last longer. If you use a hair mist, this creates an invisible bubble of scent around you!

perfume as art

While many view perfume as a hygienic luxury, it can also be an art form. Signature scents are just the tip of the iceberg, each perfume has a story behind it, as well as a point of inspiration. An easy example of this is celebrity perfumes that are derived from a musician’s discography or a singular one of their albums. However, perfumers are artists in their own sense. Referred to as “houses,” just like fashion, different perfume companies constantly innovate the artistic side of fragrances. There are some insane examples of unique artistic perfumes. One example is Warm Bulb by Clue, this is exactly what it sounds like: a perfume that smells like a light bulb that has been on long enough to heat up. Another perfume that is unique is Inexcusable Evil by Toskavat, this perfume smells repulsive intentionally, including notes of blood, metal, and gunpowder. Other brands that innovate in the perfume industry are Zoologist, which creates scents inspired by different animals, and Death and Floral, which sells perfumes that somehow smell like very specific situations. Two of their most popular scents are called “The people you love become ghosts inside you“, which is meant to smell like grief, and a second one is called “Two cups of tea, a summer monsoon“, and “Me and you“, containing notes of tea, petrichor, and cedar.

personal artistry

Overall, perfume is a versatile and underrated form of expression. Whether it’s simple customization or establishing a collection of unique perfumes, everyone has a niche that they can find and hone within the world of fragrance. Perfumery is for everyone and caters to many different tastes; it’s one of the innumerable ways to show off your authentic self.