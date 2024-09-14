Nostalgic, Childlike Birthday Party Ideas for Your Twenties

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aging, the unfortunate and inevitable human condition, is quite frankly, depressing. When it comes to birthday celebrations, it seems like they lose their youthful excitement and noteworthiness as you grow older. Nowadays, it seems like even classic b-day cakes are solemnly forgotten for the low maintenance “hbd” Instagram DM. College students entering their twenties should be able to revive that once giddy feeling of birthday cheer by having the birthday party of their dreams. What better way to emulate that fantastical feeling of your special day than revisiting iconic nostalgic spots from your childhood as an adult to bring out your free-spirited inner child? Do not be afraid to act childish for a day, host a real old-school birthday bash at these unique locations available near you!

american girl cafe

This restaurant was the pinnacle of a demure fine dining experience in my 8 year old mind. The American Girl Doll store itself is a girly girl’s dream, stock full of beautiful dolls with customizable accessories and accompanying furniture… but the café is a solely separate encounter. Feeling like you are the belle of the ball visiting a classy French eatery, the American Girl menu is still just as delectable and cutesy as an older girl. The pink flowery décor, the 3 courses of mini finger foods, and the special table touches for your doll (like her own chair) are adorable and reminiscent of when you were about that tiny. Grab a few gal pals to have tea and chocolate flower pots full of mousse to commemorate another year spent slaying.

Locations: Charlotte (NC), Chicago (IL), Dallas (TX), Los Angeles (CA), Nashville (TN), New York City (NY), Orlando (FL), and Washington D.C.

great wolf lodge stay

Combining a luxurious hotel stay in a cheery snow lodge-style cabin with access to a top notch quality waterpark is a score! If you wish to have a lively, homey experience that is reminiscent of childhood wonder, then join the pack of those who flock to Great Wolf Lodge to celebrate birthdays wild and free. The weather will never rain on your parade in the indoor water area stabilized at 84 degrees annually and cleaned daily. I love the ambience and vibes of the wooden nature lodge and the free events hosted inside the hotel perpetuates a magical, carefree feeling that only those in touch with their inner child can experience. The amusing waterslides, mild tidal wave pools, and relaxing lazy rivers are sure to keep the party going.

Locations: California, Maryland, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, Texas, Washington, Kansas, Connecticut, Minnesota, Florida, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Arizona, Michigan, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

trampoline park/pump it up

Remember when you would beg your parents to rent a bouncy playhouse to camp out in your yard for a next-level birthday party? Well thank innovation, because you can visit an establishment where trampoline floors and inflatable bounce airbags compose the entire building. Jump and leap to your heart’s content, or however long your aging muscles will let you, at your local trampoline park adventure center. These lively joints typically invite adults in along the fun to play, as long as you are careful not to trample a toddler. As the queen Elle Woods once said, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy“, and bouncing like the energizer bunny for an hour is major exercise but kid-style.

Parks: SkyZone, Urban Air Trampoline Park, Big Air Trampoline Park, Pump it Up locations

amusement park

For the thrill seekers and risk takers, buy a ticket to a local amusement park is an action-packed way to memorialize your new age! Whether the land is rollercoaster ride focused or food fanatic centered, attraction parks offer an entire busy day’s worth of themed activities. Stuffed animal game prizes, park branded merch, fried snacks from food carts, kiddie face paint, and lots of walking miles to get from one carnival style spot to another. Nothing can truly imitate the giddy, bubbly feeling of the drop in your stomach on a rollercoaster hill. Amusement parks are basically adulthood’s version of an elevated playground and there is a funfair for everyone’s level of daredevil.

Parks: Six Flags, Disney World or Disney Land, Busch Gardens, Hershey Park, Dollywood, Universal, Knott’s Berry Farm