My Self Care Comfort Movies

Self care is so important. Especially when the weather starts to get gloomy and cold. While I love winter months, seasonal depression is such a pressing issue and affects so many people. I know I definitely start to lose motivation and find myself a little down. With exam season also fast approaching, it’s good to think about taking time for yourself. My favorite self care activity is a movie marathon. There is nothing that recharges my battery like watching a couple movies with some snacks/sodas while under a pile of blankets. Here are some of my favorite self care movies.

Little miss sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine (2006, rated R) is a mix of coming-of-age, comedy, and drama. It stars Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano, and Toni Collete. It follows a dysfunctional family as they attempt to drive from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Redondo Beach, California so that their daughter can compete in a beauty pageant.

I watched this film recently, probably within the past five years, and I instantly fell in love. For me, there’s not many movies that can be instantly added to my comfort movie rotation. But this one just hits so hard for me.

The characters are so human. You feel a range of emotions about each character at one point or another. And the plot manages to make you laugh and cry within one scene. Little Miss Sunshine is able to easily transition from one tone to another. It’s perfect if you need a pick me up, or a good cry.

inside out

Inside Out (2015, rated PG) is one of the best animated comfort movies ever. Inside Out has an amazing, iconic cast with the talents of Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Bill Hader, Phyllis Smith, and Richard Kind. A preteen girl’s emotions captivated audiences from children to adults in this wonderful movie. The emotions: Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, and Fear share the story of what goes on inside a young girl’s mind.

This movie truly shows how a multitude of emotions affect us every day. It perfectly encapsulates how hard it is to understand your emotions yet be absolutely content in the confusion. It makes you appreciate the feeling of feelings.

They also do a pretty good job of explaining simple brain functions in ways that children can understand. As a psychology major, that makes me extremely happy.

The animation is gorgeous and still holds up after ten years. This is to be expected by Disney and Pixar. The voice actors did such an amazing job bringing this story to life.

how to lose a guy in ten days

How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days (2003, rated PG-13) is my favorite rom-com of all time. I watched it for the first time when I was thirteen years old and have been coming back to it ever since.

Starring Mathew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, this movie tells the story of a journalist who desperately tries to drive away an advertising executive who is desperately trying to make her fall in love with him. The journalists’ job is to write down all the classic mistakes women make that repel men. The advertising executive’s job is to ensure she falls in love with him. With opposing priorities, the movie makes for a crazy adventure between the two of them.

The reason why I like this movie so much is because it balances absurd antics with real, sweet romance. It’s got great acting from both leads and they work together so well on screen. It’s just such a great feel-good movie that picks me up even on my worst days.

the fault in our stars

Warning, watch this movie only if you’ve had the worst day of your life and you need to cry it out. The Fault in Our Stars (2014, rated PG-13) is about a love story between two teens with cancer starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort along with Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe. It’s based off the even more heartbreaking book by John Green.

I watched this movie in my early teens, and it shocked me to my core. It has amazing performances, excellent plot, and a great ending. I love this movie with my whole heart despite how many people call it “cringey” and “predictable”. It captures the feeling of being in love and young so vividly.

I cannot express how much this movie made me violently sob on the first watch. Putting this on after a long, hard day always helps me cry out whatever I have left.

up

I think I could quote this entire movie. I’ve watched it so many times since I saw it when I was young. This is the best movie to cuddle up to and enjoy.

Up (2009, rated PG) is about an old man who tries to take his home to South America by attaching balloons to his house. In his attempt to fly there, he meets all sorts of friends and foes. This movie features the voice talents of Ed Asner, Bob Peterson, and Jordan Nagai.

I love kids’ movies that I can enjoy when I’m older. I think that’s why I love Disney + Pixar collabs so much. Because you can grow up with these movies and still love them. I 10/10 recommend.