My Favorite Writing Tips as a Writing Consultant

College can be SO overwhelming, especially when you have a ten page paper due in a week. My sophomore year, I took a course at my university to work at our writing center. I have learned so much and have a few simple but effective tips.

Read your writing out loud

If you are too nervous to have a friend review your paper or go to your writing center, read your paper out loud to yourself. It allows you to catch spelling and grammar errors, and also changes the way you understand it. A phrase may make sense when writing, but may not sound the way you intended once you read it out loud. Try to read slowly, saying every word. If you mess up, restart!

Avoid filler words

Some examples are: just, really, actually, very, etc. If you can use stronger adjectives, do so! It may be hard during the first draft, but it is crucial for academic papers! Simply removing these words can make your writing more professional and less conversational.

USe SYNONYMS

It is easy to use every day language in writing, but it doesn’t enhance your paper. If you find yourself using basic language, try replacing with a synonym. Not only does it help expand your vocabulary but it can also make your writing more detailed and specific.

take a few days off

You may have gotten a head start on a big paper, and that’s great! Let yourself sit with your initial ideas or even with a first draft for a bit. Come back to it with a fresh mind to let your creative juices flow! This can also help you see errors you didn’t before.

Know what is expected

Lab report? Fictional short story? Creative nonfiction? Make sure you read your rubric fully and understand the requirements for each type of writing, especially if you’ve never written in that style before. Take advantage of office hours and your school’s writing center! You don’t want to submit a paper using the wrong format or citation style. Get every point you can!