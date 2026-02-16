My Adventures on Facebook Marketplace

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently discovered the strange and wonderful world of Facebook marketplace. I am a frequent user of Depop, and I’ve also purchased from Etsy, EBay, and Poshmark. However, there is something uniquely wondrous about Facebook marketplace. Things I have never thought to buy, sell, or search for regularly pop up on my feed. Some examples include custom chocolate covered strawberries with R-rated messages written on them, miscellaneous collections of gifts from toxic exes sold in bulk, homemade sea food boils, and infinitely strange novelty items.

However, once I spent enough time in the marketplace, the algorithm quickly learned what I respond to. Now my recommendations consist of whimsical pieces of jewelry, vintage clothes, and, most of all, lamps. I don’t know how exactly I became so obsessed with Facebook marketplace lamps, but as soon as I clicked on one listing they suddenly became a fundamental part of my identity. I am now the proud owner of three beautiful mosaic lamps. I have a strong feeling there will soon be more added to my collection.

The first lamp I bought is a Bohemian hanging lamp, a style which I’ve wanted for ages but never been able to afford. I got it for a very reasonable price and plan to put it in my room at home to use as a nightlight. The intricate mosaic of blue and green glows beautifully in the dark, and having it by my bedside makes me feel like I’m living in a storybook.

The second lamp I bought is a Hydrangea tea light that holds a small LED candle. As soon as I bought this piece I knew it would stay with me for life. Whenever I look at it I imagine telling my grandkids the story of what a bargain I got for it. Having it my space makes me feel more grownup somehow, like I’ve finally developed my own sense of interior design that will stay with me for my entire adult life.

Last but certainly not least, I bought an adorable mosaic whale lamp. I named him Wade. I drove a four hour round trip on a weeknight to pick him up, and I would do it all over again if I had to. He is various shades of blue with beady red eyes that glow when his light is turned on. Wade is now my pride and joy and I will protect him forever.

Going on my Facebook marketplace quests has been such a light in my life these past few weeks, a welcome distraction from the mundanity and sadness that I’ve been trying so hard to escape from. Throwing yourself into a niche hobby is a great way to cope with sadness and stress, and I can’t wait for my next Facebook marketplace adventure.