Movies to kick off the Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are starting to turn, the weather is getting colder, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and that means it’s time for some movie recommendations to get into the fall spirit. Some of these are my own personal fall favs, and others are from CNU’s very own Her Campus. Hope you enjoy!

Starting off with a personal favorite is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This movie has always felt very fall to me. The vibes, the setting, the seasons- it’s all just so perfect. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be at a magical boarding school in the fall?

These next few are if you are looking for a bit of nostalgia this autumn time. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a staple, a tradition, something that cannot be skipped. I still have memories of my teachers playing it every year, and it was the only day school lunch tasted good. Next, we have The Fox and the Hound. This 2d animated Disney classic is only an 1 and 20 minutes, meaning it’s the perfect in-between-classes movie with some friends. Another Disney classic, albeit from a different era, is Girl vs. Monster. This throwback is just the pick-me-up you need on a bad day, whether you’re laughing at the jokes or the indescribable Disney aesthetic that is a bit cringey, but we love it anyway.

Now it is Spooky Season, so maybe you’re looking for something scary? If so, turn off all the lights, pop some popcorn, and maybe grab a friend to watch Scream. It’s the cult classic horror film, with some iconic actresses and actors like Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, and more. Though I’ll give you a warning now: you may be tempted to watch the sequels, but…you trust me, you don’t need to. This next one is only scary depending on who you ask. Like, say… 7-year-old me, who refused to watch because I was a scaredy-cat. However, Coraline is an incredible feat of stop-motion animation that needs to be appreciated. Absolute must-watch, just maybe with a stuffed animal for emotional support.

If you are more into a who-dunnit I recommend Knives Out or Clue. These are maybe my favorite who-dunnit movies of all time but they are especially fun to watch in the Fall. I mean Chris Evans in that white knitted sweater? Come on. These movies will have you on the edge of your seat with the amount of twists and turns they have, so can you figure out who did it before the end?

Now these next three all have a similar vibe. Very fall and a bit existential. Two of them even star Robin Williams. Can you guess? It’s Dead Poets Society, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Good Will Hunting. All three are coming of age films with protagonists struggling with inner conflict and maybe some daddy issues, not that they’d admit it. They are perfect for your next movie night with popcorn and fall-themed treats.

Last but certainly not least is an absolute must this season and every year after. Especially since the sequel just came out a few weeks ago! So grab a fun drink and your best friend and watch Practical Magic!