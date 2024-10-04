Movies That Are Spooky (Not Scary) To Set The Tone For Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween quickly approaching, the fall-lovers of the world are preparing for one of fall’s most prolific holidays: Halloween. The night of October 31st can be filled with fun costumes, a surplus of candy, and an inevitable twinge of nostalgia. However, it can also be characterized by an element of fright. To some, scary movies are a Halloween tradition, but for others, it would be far more content passing out candy to the princesses and pirates that come knocking on their doors. As with most holidays, movies are a crucial part of Halloween festivities, so here is a list of spooky films that are perfect to watch on All Hallow’s Eve.

THe Corpse bride (2005)

Basically any Tim Burton film fits the bill for being spooky, but The Corpse Bride follows the main character down to the land of the dead, where a woman whose life was taken too early has taken a liking to him; meanwhile he has his own, living bride, up in the land of the living. This movie is both aesthetically and narratively spooky, making it perfect for a Halloween watchlist.

Haunted Mansion (2003)

To put it simply, Disney knew what they were doing when they decided to remake this film. For decades, this film was overshadowed by the ride it inspired, and was left to be one of the most underrated halloween movies that Disney ever premiered. In this movie, a realtor (played by the iconic Eddie Murphy, need I say more?) is called to a mansion, which him and his family soon determine to be haunted. As they try to make their escape, they learn more about the history of the home and the nature of the ghosts they are dealing with. While this movie contains some frightening elements, it’s nothing that will keep you up past your bedtime. Overall, this is a fun film that holds significance in pop culture that makes it a must-watch.

Casper (1995)

When a young woman inherits a condemned property in Friendship, Maine, she enlists a therapist that specializes in the mental health of the dead to exterminate the ghosts that reside on her property. Along the journey, she and her daughter meet Casper, a friendly ghost, that helps them remove the malevolent spirits that lie within the mansion. This is a fun classic film that all ages can enjoy.

twitches (2005)

After twin witches are birthed in a magical realm under peril, their father transfers all of his power to them in order to keep them safe. As an extra measure of safety, he sent the twins to Earth and separated them from each other. Upon them coincidentally meeting each other, the entity that is taking over their home kingdom made it to Earth and is trying to track them down once and for all. Though it follows a slightly dark story, the film aired on Disney Channel and was written for kids. The special effects used are also very clearly fictional. All things considered, this is a fun, campy film with spooky themes that still has the Disney touch of magic to it.

the addams family (1991)

This film tells a story of a creepy and kooky family that is anything except for traditional. When a man claiming to be a long lost relative of the Addams family shows up on their doorstep, some members of the family get a feeling that the Addams estate is at risk. As a result, they go to great lengths to keep their family fortune out of the impostor’s clutches. The eccentric characters of this film truly make it a worthwhile watch for the Halloween season.

Ghostbusters (1985)

After encountering a ghost, three professors lose their jobs at Columbia University. To make ends meet, they set up “Ghostbusters,” a service that will exterminate ghosts whenever someone calls. This film has been out for almost 40 years and still retains its popularity. This film has been referenced and reimagined thousands of times. Therefore, during the Halloween season, it simply cannot go unwatched.

Scooby-doo and the witch’s ghost (1999)

The Scooby-Doo franchise is undeniably spooky, and any Scooby-related media is well suited for Halloween. What makes Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost the ideal film for this list is the fine details embedded into the movie. In this tale, Mystery Inc. meets a famous horror author (who’s totally based off of Stephen King), who invites them to a fall festival in his hometown. Shortly after their arrival, they discover that a witch has been haunting the town and they must solve the mystery! This movie offers so much nostalgia, and because Scooby-Doo has been around for ages, it is content the anyone can appreciate.

little shop of horrors (1986)

When a poor boy who works at a flower shop that’s down on business purchases a unique plant, his coworker suggests they display it in the shop to attract more customers. When tending to the plant, the boy accidentally pricks his finger on the plant and discovers it thrives on human blood. This discovery leads to a messy, bloody, eccentric unfolding of events that is the ultimate definition of campy. Though this film has the word horror in the title, the outlandish premise of the film, along with the scary of elements diluted by musical numbers and the special effect technologies of late 80s makes it not so horrifying.

Edward scissorhands (1990)

Starring Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp, this movie has iconic written all over it. A woman discovers a Frakenstein-like humanoid with scissors for hands, and she takes him in. Shortly thereafter, he falls in love with a her teenage daugther named Kim. This film is a dreamy, spooky rom-com that brings gives joyful life to what’s traditionally depicted as monstrous, making it a wonderful choice if you’re looking for Halloween film that won’t leave you double checking your locks.

mickey’s house of villains (2002)

Who doesn’t love Mickey Mouse? During the annual Halloween celebration at The House of Mouse, where Mickey is hosting screenings of various Halloween tales, the villains take over and turn the night into an extra scary experience. While this cartoon was made for kids, it is on my personal list every single Halloween. It has familiar characters and always results in happy endings, making it ideal for when you want Halloween nostalgia without resorting to the slashers of the 70s and 80s.