How To Dress Like Tate McRae in the Upcoming Spring Season

Tate McRae is 2025’s rising it-girl running the internet wild at the moment. Hailing from a background as a pre-professional dancer, she first made a splash in the dance competition world and earning 2nd place for the Junior season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, earning a fanbase of likeminded young dance studio girls. (I am proud to say that I knew her all the way back in 2015, as I was a comp kid, and she was my Roman Empire of contemporary dance). She transformed into a pop superstar when entering the music industry with her self-written vulnerable love songs uploaded on social media. Tate is truly the definition of a triple threat with her impeccable leg extensions and flexibility, her unique tone of singing, and her acting persona of her sassy alter ego (Tatiana, who?) that commands the stage. With the release of her latest hit album, So Close to What, fans have been jamming out to her cheeky Pussycat Dolls and Britney Spears-esque vibes of the music tracks AND her matching wardrobe. Now that the album has dropped and the sun is peering out for Springtime, find out how to emulate this bold and sensual style for the warm weather incoming.

sports jerseys

Even if you don’t own a sports car, you can rep the sporty, sexy drag-racer look like Tate for pretty cheap. Steal your brother’s old football team jerseys and cut the neckline wide to have the garb drape off-the shoulder. Pair the numbered jersey tee with a stack of chunky, mismatched metallic necklaces and chains (gold and silver CAN blend together)! Tate tends to wear what the 2023 micro trend would call “Blokette style“- masculine oversized graphic tees, sports jerseys or padding, or team merch jackets but still remaining feminine. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a devoted fan to a particular team or activity to wear this aesthetic. Raid your local thrift store for cheap vintage branded jerseys or for a more fitted 2020s look, head to Hollister– women’s or men’s section!

micro-shorts

Tate wears shorts so tiny that you cannot find these in normal department stores… you’ll have to DIY the itty bitty length with fabric scissors. While booty shorts might be a more scandalous fit to wear on campus, a fun Spring weekend hangout or beach day trip with your gal pals might be the better occasion to wear this if you are not super confident with ogling eyes of students on you. Tate’s stylist tends to put her in micro-shorts that more resemble underwear length, which is an absolute slay, but not possible for the general population that isn’t a popstar to get away with in public. A mini-skirt is also a fitting substitute as well to resemble her aesthetic without getting dress-coded by administrators. If you wish to dive fully into the McRae vibe, get leather black or washed statement denim micro shorts.

tan 4 ever

Although Tate is originally from the chilly country of Canada, she rocks a bronze glowy tan all year round. Her golden skin compliments every outfit effortlessly, acting as a perfect base. Under the harsh washed-out lighting of the stage, you have to rock a fake tan to avoid transforming into a bloodless ghoul. Whether you like the drugstore scrub-on foam or a bonafide spray tan by a professional, if you truly wish to resemble Tate, you got to have that olive tone. The best way to get this sunkissed look naturally is to sunbathe outside on a beautiful day or frolic outside at a local park with a sleeveless top (but please wear sunscreen!). Tate constantly looks like she is living in perpetual summer on the seaside, so for springtime, start working on that skin shine.

wild print undershirt

Y2K couture is alive in full swing with pop talents such as Addison Rae, K-pop’s New Jeans, and of course, Tate McRae reviving the decade. Velvet tracksuits, fur accents, and bedazzled tops were all the rage of the early 2000s. Tate is referencing the 21st century pop era of with her fashion choices like shiny jeweled bras, clunky flashy boots, and wild prints on the fit. A cheetah, zebra, or leopard print cotton tee is a sure-fire way to state that you’re a hottie who means business. Wear the bold shirt as an undershirt under a ultra cropped tee (bra line length) for layers. Mix and match different clashing prints for a real main character look, if you dare.

baggy streetwear pants

Hey, “cute jeans”. Streetwear is the cross genre between comfy skater vibes, urban hip-hop style, and a tad-bit of athleisure. Tate opts for parachute pants, billowy sweatpants, and gaping distressed jeans as her pants of choice. Whatever material you chose, it must be loose-practically falling off the hip and 2 sizes up your normal number for that nonchalant, shapeless look. Needing room for leg kicks and splits, Tate orders her pants pretty roomy, showing a lil peak at some statement boxers hiding underneath. While you can’t flash undies on campus grounds, a college student closet staple items consist of ripped hole-y jeans and some reliable sweatpants to wear to class.