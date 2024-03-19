HerCampus Chapter Attends Captain’s Ball As Girl’s Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited swanky season has arrived! On Saturday, February 17th, Christopher Newport University‘s campus activities board hosted the annual “Captain’s Ball“, an elevated formal dance function in which students can dress up lavish, traipse across the dance floor, and enjoy a boujee catered spread of appetizers. Last year’s impressive theme, Enchanted Forest, was nearly impossible to beat as the stylish guests arrived decked out to the nines in fairy-esque garments. However, 2024’s assigned theme provided creative freedom to arrive in your own interpretation of what “Starry Nights” means to you personally. Whether it be space constellation patterns bedazzled on a gown, a sequin floor-length midnight blue dress that shines like the stars above, or an actual glow in the dark garb, CNU students are ready for another night of endless fun with a splash of class.

get ready with hc!

Christopher Newport’s chapter of HerCampus created a social, bonding event and gathering out of preparing for the dance. We all know the best part of hitting the town on a fun night out is the process of getting ready, styling your hair and makeup, and snapping cutesy photos. For the bibbity-boppity-boo before the ball, the Events and Marketing team gathered together fancy decorations for photo-ops, bountiful yummy refreshments like chips and cookies, and customized HerCampus mirrors for makeshift makeup stations within an academic hall lecture room. The club congregated to multitask, socializing with good friends while personally styling their look to ultimate perfection, transforming the place into a MetGala red carpet. The HC girls graciously helped each other with makeup, hair, and hyping up their fellow gal pals to attend the event like a Disney princess cordially invited to the royal ball. This 2024 Captain’s Ball was the majority of our members’ first experience at CNU’s biggest school dance, and arrived as each other’s date.

starry night styles

Brooke and Shaunny interpreted “Starry Nights” as emulating an Old Hollywood Glamour type of star-dom. Brooke wished for classic 1950s film elegance, like Audrey Hepburn, with her simple black and white ‘black-tie event’ gown with a cascading train and matching satin opera gloves. Her inspiration was to seem like a vintage celebrity at a charity gala with a twirly hair updo and classy pearls to match. Shaunny donned a glittery dream dress the color of an 3am inky sky with long sleeves and a 2 foot long train gleaming behind her. Emanating “retro movie-star on her way to win the Academy Awards”, her refined glam mermaid gown was decadent.

Sophia, Gabby, Claire, and Abigail subscribed to the creative direction of shiny fashion that resembles the galaxy above. Swarovski rhinestones, dotted pearls, and sequins littered their dark stained fabric, turning their outfits into the Milky Way. Best believe they’re bejeweled, these girls embodied the idea of “Starry Nights” with their iridescent sparkles and equally as glowing, beautiful smiles. Although their outfits mirrored couture runway with their celestial glimmer, the pricetag was college-budget friendly, as many of the girls bought these dresses second-hand for cheap!

Natalea and Allison approached the theme with a sophisticated yet sensual take with deep, luxurious rich colors. President Allison commanded the room with her sleek, enticing velvet cocktail dress of emerald. Like the green jewel, she emitted a refined gleam. Natalea resembled a shiny late night out on the town with her dark, sweet plum fit that fit her figure and personality perfectly! Her blonde Blake Lively (effortlessly flawless) curls flowed down like waterfalls.

Madison, Katherine, and Hannah mirrored modern day princesses with their graceful poofy skirts and ornately decorated bodices. Hannah impersonated the regality and youthfulness of The Princess Diaries movies with her baby blue gown with embroidery that resembled cotton candy or light clouds. Queen Katherine brought floral representation to the function, with a midnight blue (navy) hue behind the pop of tasteful peonies. Madison sported a taste of “princess gone dark” with her beautiful boned corset-like top attached to a jet black villainous style tulle skirt. Echoing a type of Maleficent, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty radiance, these striking girls were more royal in essence than the ball itself!

Photo by Brooke Martin

girls night experience

The Campus Activities Board decorations did not disappoint, as the floating Disney-like stars and beads were representing Captain’s colors of blue, white, and silver. The table fixtures were comprised of lanterns and tea light candles creating a warm ambience amongst the cool colors underneath ornate chandeliers. The DJ played some good funk pop, hip-hop, and even some country tunes that got many grooving on the dance floor. Couples, bestie groups, and solo adventurers alike mingled together and shared happy memories throughout the 3 hour event. All the HerCampus girls reported that they experienced a spectacular night jam packed of fond, positive affairs made on campus with their fellow club members and classmates.