Genes/Jeans: The Downfall of Sidney Sweeney

Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Sidney Sweeney, an actor whose claim to fame is through the hit HBO television show Euphoria, is facing a heated controversy due to her ad with American Eagle. Sweeney first got her start as an actor on television shows like Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Everything Sucks! but got her true stardom and success from her role as Cassie on Euphoria. She costars with other talented actors such as Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi. She also stars alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You. Before the controversy, the internet adored Sweeney and supported her in her projects.

In June 2025, Sweeney faced one of her first controversies on the internet. Sweeney partnered with Dr. Squatch, a soap brand, to create her own unique soap. While the collaboration seemed harmless, the internet was in an uproar when the soap was finally revealed: Sidney Sweeney’s Dr. Squatch Bathwater Bliss. As the name and the ingredient list indicates, the soap is made from Sweeney’s own bathwater. Many communities, especially feminists who had applauded Sweeney in the past for being a bold and confident woman, turned on her. Sweeney doubled down and did not apologize for the collaboration. Sweeney claimed that it was blatant sexism, due to her Euphoria costar Elordi had made his own bathwater-inspired merchandise.

A couple months later, Sweeney was caught in another online war due to her commercials with American Eagle. American Eagle partnered with Sweeney for three jean ads that quickly took the internet by storm. Many had much to say about her jean ads, so let’s break down each ad.

One of the ads has Sweeney in a chair with cleavage exposed. The camera is in a closeup of Sweeney’s face. She begins to talk about the jeans, but the camera slowly pans down to Sweeney’s chest, switching the audiences focus away from the jeans and more towards Sweeney. Then Sweeney retorts, “Hey, eyes up here,” as the camera quickly shoots up to her face. That is the end of the first ad. This glorifies Sweeney’s body, which in earlier years she fought against sexualizing herself in the media. But in this past year she’s leaned into the male gaze, objectifying herself. Seeing Sweeney go back on her original messages made fans quickly drop her.

The second ad has Sweeney laying down, the camera panning up her body as she’s dressing herself. This once again gives a objectifying energy right from the start. She has a monologue about how genes are passed down from parents to offspring. She goes on to briefly talk about eye and hair color. The ad ends with a voiceover of a man accompanied with text as well. The both say “Sidney Sweeney Has Good Jeans.” This was where the most backlash towards Sweeney was sparked. Many people took this as a nod to Hitler’s eugenics and Nazi power. Hitler and the Nazis believed in a superior human, one that is white, blonde, and has blue eyes, which happens to also be exactly what Sweeney looks like. Along with the slogan “Sidney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”, it sends the message that Sweeney’s jeans is actually a comment on her genes, and that she was the master race as Hitler suggested.

The last ad was released to calm the stoking flame on the internet, but actually kept the fire on Sweeney alive. She’s starts in a chair but begins walking around the ad’s set saying, “I’m not going to tell you to by American Eagle jeans,” which immediately is comical for her to start an ad for American Eagle then tell you not the by them. Seems like odd marketing. But then as she’s walking around, the camera pans to her butt as she says “I’m not going to tell you to by American Eagle jeans because they make your butt look fantastic,” and she goes on to say more by saying the opposite. It’s cheeky and far less controversial, but still plays into this ditzy sexualized version of Sweeney that a lot of people didn’t feel comfortable supporting.

Sweeney has not released any kind of statement regarding the backlash. She has largely brushed off the entire incident and distanced herself. American Eagle did release a statement refusing to apologize for the ads and defending their play on genes/jeans.

Many people are still dissecting and speaking out about the advertisements. The new movie, Americana, is currently being boycott due to Sweeney being the star. Some are asking for a complete cancelation of Sweeney and any media or content associated with her. Her costar in Americana, singer-songwriter Halsey, has spoken out against Sweeney hate stating that the film should be seen as separate and unrelated to a “pretty dumb” advertising take.

Sweeney has lost the respect of many of her supporters. With everyone attempting to boycott her, the fate of her career is unknown.

