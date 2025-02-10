Galentine’s Day: Why Celebrating Your Friends Is Just As Important as Celebrating Your Partner

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has long been associated with romantic love, but in recent years, there’s been a rise in a different kind of celebration: Galentine’s Day.

What was once a fun throwaway concept from Parks and Recreation has blossomed into an annual tradition that celebrates the power of female friendships. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, Galentine’s Day offers a special opportunity to honor the incredible women who support, uplift, and inspire you throughout the year.

The Origins of Galentine’s Day

In the show Parks and Recreation, the character Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) declared February 13th to be Galentine’s Day, a day to celebrate the amazing women in your life. In the episode, Leslie gathers her closest friends for a brunch filled with waffles, mimosas, and heartfelt appreciation. This quirky, fun tradition quickly caught on in the real world. Now, women across the globe observe Galentine’s Day with a variety of creative celebrations, from low-key hangouts to elaborate get-togethers.

Why Galentine’s Day Matters

While Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating romantic relationships, Galentine’s Day serves as a reminder that friendships are equally deserving of our attention. The bonds between friends, especially female friends, are often a source of immense emotional support and joy. These friendships are the ones that help us navigate life’s challenges, celebrate our victories, and remind us of our worth when we’re feeling down.

In fact, strong friendships have been linked to numerous health benefits, including reduced stress, better mental health, and even a longer life. Celebrating these relationships on Galentine’s Day not only acknowledges these benefits but also reaffirms the importance of nurturing platonic bonds.

Fun Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate this year, there are plenty of creative and fun ideas to honor your friends and make the day special:

Brunch Like Leslie Knope: The ultimate Galentine’s Day tradition, inspired by Parks and Rec, is to throw a brunch with your besties. Think waffles, mimosas, and plenty of laughs. It’s a simple and fun way to connect and celebrate each other. Gift Each Other Thoughtful Surprises: Small gifts that show how well you know and appreciate your friends are perfect for Galentine’s Day. A custom mug, a framed photo of the two of you, or a heartfelt handwritten note are all meaningful options. DIY Spa Day: Get pampered together! You can have a DIY spa day with face masks, nail painting, and relaxing music. Not only will you feel refreshed, but it’s also a great way to bond over shared experiences and relaxation. Movie Marathon: Pick a few of your favorite films—whether they’re rom-coms or nostalgic favorites—and spend the evening watching them with your friends. Don’t forget the popcorn and cozy blankets. Volunteer Together: If you want to give back on Galentine’s Day, consider volunteering with your friends at a local charity. Helping others together strengthens your bond and spreads love in a meaningful way.

Why It’s Time to Celebrate the Women in Our Lives

As we continue to navigate life in today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial to take moments to celebrate the relationships that help us thrive. Galentine’s Day is the perfect reminder that you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to feel loved and supported. Whether it’s through laughter, kindness, or a simple “I’ve got your back” …the friendships we have with other women are truly special.

A Special Shoutout to My CHapter Members

I could probably write an article about each of my members, detailing how amazing and talented they are and how much I love them, but then we’d be here all day. Her Campus has brought me some of the most amazing, creative, passionate, and empowering people I’ve ever met, and that’s something I’m so grateful for. Thank you to my Her Campus at Christopher Newport University members and family. <3