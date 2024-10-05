The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, Fall is the best time for first dates, or dates in general. Although other seasons do have their perks, I have always thought of fall to be the most romantic season: It’s not too cold, but not too warm, and there are endless ways to spend time with people you’re getting to know or people that you already adore.

game night

Any sort of game is a great way to spend time with someone. I love it because you can see how their mind works. My personal favorite games are Yahtzee and Mancala. However, there are much more interactive games such as mini golf or an escape room. Games can be versatile to fit the setting as well. You can play games with just the person you’re interested in or invite other friends to ease the “first time” jitters, especially if you haven’t hung out with them outside of a social setting.

Picnic

A picnic is much more enjoyable when you’re not melting in the heat of summer. The falling autumn leaves are such a romantic setting, making it a perfect fit to grab some blankets and your favorite snacks. Bonus points if it’s somewhere to “people watch”. First dates can be scary, so having something else to talk about can take away the stress. You can double up this idea with the last and bring games to play too!

Haunted houses

Although haunted houses aren’t as private as other first dates, I think it can be fun to figure out more personal details about someone. Especially in places such as Busch Gardens or Kings Dominion, where there is a lot of walking between attractions. Going back to my other point, if there is a distraction, it’s much easier to come out of your shell.

Pumpkin carving

This childhood activity is fun for everyone! It’s a great way to be in the moment without any tech distractions. It would also be a great activity to add to the previous picnic idea!

Movie marathon

Some would say watching a movie is an awful idea for a first date, but I think if it’s planned right, it can be a lot of fun! Each person can pick their favorite scary or Halloween movie to share with the other. Grabbing or making dinner in between movies is a bonus! There are several ways to customize this, such as watching it while baking some yummy fall treats or watching outside while making s’mores and enjoying hot chocolate!