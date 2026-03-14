Celebrating The Women in My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Women’s History Month, I want to celebrate the historical figures who have led women to where we are today, but I also want to celebrate the women in everyday life who make this world a better place. In particular, I would like to highlight some of the women in my life who make my days brighter just by being in them.

The first woman that comes to mind is my mom. My mom is one of the most compassionate and caring people I have ever met. She raised me to be kind and empathetic to everyone around me, but also instilled in me that loving myself always comes first. She worked so hard to overcome her own trauma before bringing children into the world, and learning about how she overcame her hardships to build such a beautiful life for herself will always inspire me.

This month, I also want to celebrate my sister. She has always been my biggest role model, and continues to push me to be my best self every day. She is the first person I go to for advice, or just when I need a shoulder to cry on. Watching the way she runs her business and raises her daughters gives me hope for the future, and I am so thankful for my nieces and the home that they get to grow up in. I strive to be the same kind of role model to my beiges that my sister has always been to me.

Next, I want to celebrate my wonderful friends. They are always there to crack jokes, have in-depth conversations about any random topic, listen to me rant about the same problems a hundred times, and make sure I never feel alone. The community we have found together has been by far the very best thing about my college experience. Not only that, but I have faith that I have established life long friendships and I can’t wait for us to see each other through our next chapters.

Finally, I want to remember my aunt, who passed sway almost one year ago. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her and all the wonderful memories we made while she was here. She taught me to never be ashamed of having strong emotions, to love fiercely and unapologetically, to laugh at myself through embarrassment, and to have fun anywhere. I want to take these lessons everywhere I go for the rest of my life, and I hope one day to have that same impact on the women and girls around me.