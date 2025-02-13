Broke Valentines Day Ideas For College Couples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Valentine’s Day becoming such a commercial, capitalist holiday (seeing all the pink themed items in the grocery store as soon as Christmas season ends), it can place unnecessary stress on couples to impress their partners with the most expensive, impressive gift. For college students with a limited spending budget, it seems even harder to create a swoon-worthy experience or present that is societally acceptable. Broke or frugal couples don’t have to go to the extremes (splurging your entire savings or forgoing celebrating the occasion completely) to have a memorable time this V-Day. With a bit of creativity, flexibility, and willingness to be goofy, you and your boo can create the best bonding experience for Valentine’s Day at a cheap cost. Here are 3 unique ideas that I, a fellow stickler for saving money, have generated for other young penniless couples to use.

fancy dress up to a fast food joint

I love any opportunity to get all dolled up and dress elaborately for a function. This activity is perfect for couples who wish to refresh their usual repetitive routine of going out to get food into a special memory. Break out your old prom dress collecting dust in your closet (I know you’ve only worn it once!), a full-on professional wear suit, a past Halloween costume, or the swankiest fashion item you own and head to your favorite fast food restaurant. Nothing is more goofily juxtaposing than eating a greasy meal in a classy satin outfit. Tap into your unconventional and comedic side with this whimsical, romantic date. Bring a polaroid camera for an impromptu photoshoot to digitalize the fun moment of salty fries and spiffy bowties. Do not be surprised if you receive a couple curious looks in public… but live your main character life with your love!

spa pampering

Transform your room into your own spa and salon to pamper your partner. Whether you have a boyfriend or girlfriend, both genders secretly enjoy being spoiled with messages, hair scrubs, and a warm sudsy bubble bath. Both partners can take turns being the ‘professional aesthetician’ and the ‘receiving client’. Crack a shot at painting someone else’s nails, apply matching scented and soothing face masks, building a sugar scrub with household items, or mold wacky updos with soapy shampoo. If you’re the wild adventurous, life live on the edge type of couple, try cutting your boyfriends hair (a very small trim at first, please)! It requires zero dollars to partake in this intimate domestic activity that will bring out your nurturing side and show your lover how much you cherish them.

diy documentary

I know you own a cell phone, so no excuses on not completing this one! With your handy dandy iPhone or Samsung, film you and your partner answering questions about their current position in life. Document your young 20s love by recording your personality, contemporary likes and dislikes, viewpoints of life as a college student for your future self and hubby to rewatch and reminisce. Free movie and video editing apps to download include Capcut (my ultimate preference), iMovie, VideoStar (throwback to homemade music video era), Adobe Premiere, and others on the app store. If your partner is more technically savvy with videography, you can utilize a real filmography camera and cinematically edit the clips to resemble a coming-of-age movie. Make sure to include some action shots of you and your partner dancing in the kitchen, laughing, and ultimately living life to truly memorialize your love.