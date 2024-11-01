Autumn Activities for the Scaredy-Cats

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Confession time: Although I am a horror-movie fanatic and Halloween lore connoisseur, I am absolutely terrible in real-life settings when it comes to jump scares and eerie settings. I am perfectly comfortable sitting with a digital screen barrier between me and whatever creepy ghoul, gory slasher, or evil villain that is present but when I am the victim in the scenario, I enact the flight-fight-freeze response. As a proud wearer of the “no boo necklace“, I am not ashamed of wanting a peaceful October and autumn season full of glowy pumpkin lights and nostalgic monster music instead of terrifying haunted houses and claustrophobic corn maze experiences. We scaredy-cats have a rightful place in society and deserve to enjoy our Halloween experiences!

apple or pumpkin picking

Heading to the nearest farm, field, or orchard for a quaint, mild day of picking fruits are certified spook-free! Connect with Mother Nature and the beautiful autumn scenery by donning your best plaid and jean combo and picking out sweet apples for cider, scavenging hefty pumpkins for carving, or harvesting cranberries from the vine for baking fall-inspired treats! Check out any local farms for their availability, as their prices are typically lower than commercial vendors. Your photo album will be spammed with peak autumnal vibes as the vibrant leaves, mountain tops, and field gourds are the best backdrops props. Bonus points, there are typically hayrides and corn mazes offered at pumpkin patches for an additional playful experience.

bonfire

“Let’s gather around the campfire and sing our campfire song. Our C-A-M-P-F-I-R-E S-O-N-G song“! Spongebob was onto something right, as the cold autumnal wind is optimal weather for an outdoors nighttime bonfire. Collect a group of friends around sundown for a classic cold-weather activity. Chocolate, marshmallows, graham crackers, Oh My! With the warm fire illuminating the faces of your loved ones and providing warmth in sweater weather, there is nothing scary about this experience- except maybe if you opt to tell horror stories around the campfire. To elevate the peaceful atmosphere, you could construct a makeshift movie theater by stringing up a blanket with a projector screen.

picnic

Despite common belief, picnics are not solely reserved for springtime! If you bundle in oversized hoodies and fuzzy socks, you can host yourself an aesthetic fall picnic amongst the crunchy leaf piles and grassy knolls. This is your time to eat the season’s best flavors like pumpkin pie, banana bread, caramel apples, and chai cookies. If you wish to be Pinterest-perfect, roll out a checkered blanket near a maple tree in the midst losing its leaves and enjoy chilling in the autumn atmosphere. Card games like Uno are a fun addition to make your chill luncheon into a heated competition.

farmers market/fall festival

Another activity with a limited time window to experience is a farmer’s market. As all the plants are starting to wither, there is an eager clock running with what home-grown summer fruits, veggies, and flowers you can buy in October. Once late November or the early days of December hit, these local farmer stands close their wooden doors until Spring. Elevate your school dinners from microwave college students meals to fresh in-season meals! Also fall fairs and festivals are great ways to embrace fall traditions like winding corn mazes, hay rides, and cheesy carnival rides or games. There are a variety of the types of fall fests around your state held by varying vendors, so use your online hunting skills and chose which fair is your vibe. Prepare yourself for some nostalgic, greasy carnie foods like kettle corn, corndogs, and funnel cake.

crafting

For my crafty girlies, the fall season offers the best opportunities to show off your creative skills! Artists can make use of the upcoming autumnal holidays and festively decorate their living spaces with either DIY projects or store-bought accessories. Participate in Inktober (the daily drawing prompts of October) or NaNoWriMo, National Novel Writing Month in November, to challenge yourself to write the elaborate story idea you’ve been dreaming about. Even something as juvenile as coloring books can be a worthy undertaking while you sit by the window, staring out into the sleepy landscape. Crafting in a group, rather than solo, is also a way to bond