Annabelle Dinda – My Fav New Artist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my goals for 2026 was to expand my music horizons by finding as many new artists as I can. This is usually very difficult for me, considering I have a specific music taste and I get sick of music quickly. Hence my hatred for popular songs on Tiktok. However, Annabelle Dinda changed that. One of her newest songs “The Hand” was all over my FYP and I couldn’t get enough. This song, and others of her’s I found after, were EXACTLY what I was looking for in new music.

“The Hand” tells the story of female frustration when it comes to the depiction of women vs men. She tells such an amazing story in her lyrics and she is one of the few artists that have a voice that perfectly matches her songwriting. Other songs of her’s I adore are: “Logging Field”, “Everyone Likes To Be Forgiven”, and “Doesn’t Matter”. She recently released her newest album called “Some Things Never Leave” and I cannot recommend it enough. I’m listening to it as I write this article.

While attempting to learn more about her, I discovered her bio in The Gallatin Galleries. It writes, “Annabella Dinda graduated from Gallatin studying storytelling through the lens of music and language, but ask her again in a month, that might change. She started writing and recording original songs at an early age, and while that might make her life sound interesting, she still does not do nearly enough to fill up this bio.”

I’m excited to see where her career goes, hoping the best for her. She may be one of my all time top artists. She truly makes art, not just music. If you crave something more from what you listen to, or are an English major like me, I highly recommend giving her a follow on Instagram (@annabellesays) and of course, on Spotify. Annabelle is a breath of fresh air and I can’t wait to hear what everyone else has to say!