The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

Due to Halloween falling on a school night (a Thursday), there have been heated debates on when Halloweekend 2024 should be celebrated for college students. Whether you threw down last weekend or are still waiting to shrug on your costume for post-holiday partying, here are the costumes current university students have deemed fun and trendy for this year’s spooky season. As broke college students, we have compiled a list of budget-friendly, eco-conscious/reusable, and age appropriate (we ain’t afraid of showing a little skin!) costumes that groups, duos, couples, and solo-goers can wear!

SOlo costumes

Nora: “I’m going to dress up as Chappell Roan! I still need to assemble all of the pieces (other than curly red hair), but I’m planning to recreate her Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album cover. Think sparkly blue dress, sash that says “Chappell,” white gloves, and a tiara. We’ll see how well I can recreate her iconic makeup look though… I might have to tone it down to just some sparkly eyeshadow.”

Allison: “As president of our chapter, I’ll be hosting our Her Campus Halloween Party on October 29th, where we’ll be doing some Halloween themed activities, watching Halloween episodes of shows or clips from movies, and having a costume contest! I’m not really a Halloween girlie and rarely ever dress up or have plans, but my friend and Senior Editor, will decide my costume under the condition that she keeps it simple!”

Bandhavi: “I am doing catacombs makeup and wearing a daisy white dress I already own to be a dead valley girl. A Frankenstein type thing!”

Zoe: “I’m just doing a cute little devil costume. A little black dress and some red devil ears. It’s just something I could pull together last minute as I’m probably just watching some silly little scary movies with friends!”

couples costumes

Brooke: My boyfriend and I wanted to go as a classic, sweet movie couple, so we are going as Little Bo Peep and Woody from Toy Story… specifically the original Toy Story (1995). We have cultivated our looks from various cheap Amazon finds that we can reuse in our daily wardrobe (to rationalize our purchases) such as Woody’s yellow and black flannel or a frilly skirt for Bo Peep. I have a pet that I will attempt to pose for photos as my “sheep”. This is our first Halloween matching our couples outfits so I am excited for the pictures and memories!

Emelith: “I’m dressing as Neapolitan ice cream and my boyfriend is dressing as Napoleon from Napoleon Dynamite. It’s a play on the fact people always mix up the words Napoleon and Neapolitan. He’s getting a costume from party city, I got a pink tutu from party city with white tights or shorts for under the tutu. I bought cherry pom-poms to put in my hair for the cherry on top and then wearing a brown top and white shoes I already own.”

Daya: “My boyfriend and I are dressing up as the two main characters from the show You (2019), Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. Since Love is a baker in the show, I though it would be cool to put fake blood on an apron I got to make it look like she just killed someone. I followed her bohemian aesthetic/style in the show by wearing sweaters.”

bestie or group costumes

Ivy: “Me and my group are going to be Raven, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Robin from Teen Titans! I plan on getting most of my costume from Amazon or my closet. We are probably going to Howl’o’scream or watch horror movies!”