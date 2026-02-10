20 Goals for My 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m freshly 21, which feels very different than 20. Whenever someone asks me “Do you feel any older?”, I finally do. It’s exciting but also absolutely terrifying. I’m also in my last semester of college. I’m graduating a year early, which means I only spent three years in college, and it’s bittersweet. I’m ready to escape the stress of academic life, but I also never want to stop learning. I’m looking forward to life post-grad, because I have SO much planned, but I honestly can’t imagine being a “full” adult. I have decided to make a list of goals that I want to reach before I turn 30. I know, that sounds far away, but these are for fun but also life-long dreams.

1. Become a published author

This may be my most desired “dream”. After I decided being a marine biologist wasn’t for me, I knew for sure I wanted to become an author. At first, I wanted to be a fiction author. I wanted to be able to give readers the feelings I often get from reading. I wanted to be a “classic” author, if those can even come out of this century? After taking numerous writing courses, I’m now stuck. I adore nonfiction and I have so many stories to tell. It would be incredible to write something other women can relate to, something that makes them feel seen. I still love fiction, so I’m sure I’ll just have to do both. Hopefully by the time I’m 30, I will spend all my time writing as an author. I’ll keep you updated.

2. Get my phd

I long to be disgustingly educated. I cannot imagine a life without constant learning (does not have to be in a school setting, but I love both). It would be absolutely ridiculous to be referred to as “Dr. Odell”. I’m not sure what I would get it in, probably English, but I also love many other fields. I’m thinking about working towards another bachelors as well. Either way, “Dr. Natalea Odell” is my dream.

3. Expand my vocab

I’ve been binging “Schitt’s Creek” and was immediately absorbed with Moira Rose’s daily language. I want to be able to articulate myself with such interesting words in the manner she does. I find it to be so captivating. I would also like to have a larger vocabulary to put in my writing. When I read, I want to learn new words, so being able to do that as an author would be amazing. Ultimately the goal is to have people ask “What does that mean?” after I speak.

4. Have my own home

Of course this is a goal for many, but it seems unreachable in this economy. When I say I want my own home though, I want my perfect home. I don’t want a cookie cutter home in a cul-de-sac. I want an internally and externally beautiful home curated perfectly for my taste.

5. be in shape

Let me be clear: I d not want to be a fitness influencer or a body builder. I want to feel comfortable going on long hikes or maybe running a marathon. I want to be healthy!

6. spend more time in nature

I absolutely adore nature. I want to become more “in-tune” with it, which also means (for me) becoming more in-tune with myself. Being outside has so many benefits and I want to incorporate it more into my life.

7. learn asl

I’ve tried French and it is not my cup of tea. For whatever reason, learning another language is incredibly difficult. Don’t get me wrong, it is still a goal, but I want to learn ASL first. I think it is incredibly useful and such a slay! It would also come in handy!

8. be uncomfortable

I’m an extremely introverted. It’s so bad I can’t do a class presentation without shaking and stumbling over my words. I’m working on it. Therefore, I want to put myself out there as much as possible (at all ages, not just until I’m 30). I think it is a great way for me to learn, come out of my shell, and experience new things. I may make another list of things to do that make me uncomfortable, but for now I’m going to focus on the small parts!

9. volunteer

I’ve volunteered several times throughout my college experience and each time was life-changing. I was able to learn so much about other communities and people who are different (and similar) to me. It is something everyone should do, as much as possible. We need more people to help other people!

10. try new foods

When I say I’m a picky eater, I mean I can name all the food I eat on two hands. My go-to meals are pizza, chicken nuggets, grilled cheese, and yogurt/acai bowls. It is something I’m decently insecure about and I think it would be good for my mental and physical health to work on.

11. find new hobbies

In college I work two jobs on top of a full class schedule and run my club, which can be veryyyy time consuming. I hardly have time to focus on anything else and if I do I’m too mentally drained. There are so many hobbies I want to try once I graduate and have more free time. Some examples are: puzzles, scrapbooking, yoga, painting, and sewing.

12. become as eco-friendly as possible

One thing I do NOT play about is the health of our planet. It is hard to be environmentally conscious as a college student, but I do my best. So ideally I’ll create an eco-friendly lifestyle for myself (as eco-friendly as our society allows).

13. Get a dog

I’ve wanted a dog, or multiple, for a while. A dog would help me reach my goals of spending more time in nature and being more active! Dogs are great companions and I miss my childhood dogs everyday. The bond you have with a pet is unlike any other.

14. travel

Basic, I know. It’s everyone’s goal to travel more, so obviously I have to mention it! I really want to go to Greece, Paris, and back to England!

15. perfect my baking skills

Baking is something I love to do, especially during the holidays. I want to create recipes people will rave about and I can pass down to my future children (or nieces/nephews)!

16. learn my skin type

I’ve struggled with acne all of my teenage years and although it’s gotten better, I want to take my skin care routine seriously. I don’t want to get botox, and there’s nothing wrong with aging, but I want to keep my skin as vibrant and full as possible for as long as possible!

17. read as many books as i can

I love reading and I think it is something everyone should do. I also believe a good writer is someone who finds pleasure in reading. Reading has always been an escape for me and is (usually) something I look forward to. I want to see how many books I can read in my lifetime!

18. adopt my little sister

I have a little sister, who is more like my child, and she is my entire world. I hope I can adopt her once I’m settled in my life and give her everything she’s ever wanted.

19. become FINANCIALLY stable

I don’t want to be Kim K, but I do want to have money, like everyone else. I want to be able to help those who can’t help themselves and also set up a good life for myself, hopefully not having to work until I’m 70.

20. love life

Although I have many goals for myself, I ultimately want to enjoy life as much as possible. I don’t believe we were put here to “beat the system” or any other capitalistic reason. I don’t want to look back on life when I’m 90 and regret the things I didn’t do. To the women and young girls reading this, just know, you are capable, brilliant, and worthy.